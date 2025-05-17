Since it’s Norway’s national holiday today—17 May, celebrating the adoption of the country’s constitution in 1814—, why not post some postcards from Norway, right? Right.
I’d like to start by sharing a few picture postcards showing a quite distinct part of Norway: the North Cape.
The North Cape w/Ships
In the second part of today’s posting, we’ll now look at how people tend to visit the Black Rock in the North: by boat.
Let’s take a step back in time, for this second perspective also has a long pedigree, even though my oldest picture postcard dates from the early 1950s:
So, this isn’t me partaking in the celebrations, but rather using the occasion to post some of these postcards with the iconic black rock.
Enjoy—
They truly are iconic. And I’d say any opportunity for a celebration is a good opportunity.