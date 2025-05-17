Since it’s Norway’s national holiday today—17 May, celebrating the adoption of the country’s constitution in 1814—, why not post some postcards from Norway, right? Right.

I’d like to start by sharing a few picture postcards showing a quite distinct part of Norway: the North Cape.

This postcard, sadly undated—although it looks like around 1970—shows all the clichés in one shot: the North Cape, its monument marking 71°10’21”, and a group of three Norwegians, possibly Sami, dressed in traditional garb.

Front (above) and reverse (below) of this, sadly, undated picture postcard; judging from its design and having seen roughly comparable postcards from other places, I think this specimen is from before the First World War.

Moving on to the interwar period, the above postcard was mailed in summer 1929.

This was sent to my parents in summer 1982—by none other than my maternal grandparents, among them Erich Sonntag, the collector.

The North Cape w/Ships

In the second part of today’s posting, we’ll now look at how people tend to visit the Black Rock in the North: by boat.

No date given, but it looks like the 1970s to me.

Let’s take a step back in time, for this second perspective also has a long pedigree, even though my oldest picture postcard dates from the early 1950s:

Note the reverse with the date, 11 July 1953 (I think).

Posted on 27 July 1976, this postcard was actually sent to my mother.

Sadly, this on is undated, but I didn’t want to omit it.

So, this isn’t me partaking in the celebrations, but rather using the occasion to post some of these postcards with the iconic black rock.

Enjoy—