I’d like to kick off this posting by sharing a few picture postcards showing a quite distinct part of Norway: the North Cape.

This postcard, sadly undated—although it looks like around 1970—shows all the clichés in one shot: the North Cape, its monument marking 71°10’21”, and a group of three Norwegians, possibly Sami, dressed in traditional garb.

We’ll start with a brief survey of how that particular Black Rock has been depicted across the twentieth century.

Front (above) and reverse (below) of this, sadly, undated picture postcard; judging from its design and having seen roughly comparable postcards from other places, I think this specimen is from before the First World War.

Note that the postcard was printed in Malmö, Sweden, hence it might even be conceivable that this particular specimen dates to before the dissolution of the Sweden-Norway in 1905.

Moving on to the interwar period, the above postcard was mailed in summer 1929, as evidenced by the date given on its reverse (below).

Once established, the perspective on that particular Black Rock hardly changed, as evidenced by the below picture postcard from the early 1980s.

This was sent to my parents in summer 1982—by none other than my maternal grandparents, among them Erich Sonntag, the collector.

How to Get to this Black Rock

Now, we shall investigate the secondary cliché at-work here, which relates to how the North Cape is conventionally approached by (mass) tourism, i.e., by ship.

No date given, but it looks like the 1970s to me.

Let’s take a step back in time, for this second perspective also has a long pedigree, even though my oldest picture postcard dates from the early 1950s:

Note the reverse with the date, 11 July 1953 (I think).

Posted on 27 July 1976, this postcard was actually sent to my mother.

Posted on 30 July 1982, here, too, we can see the combination of ship and Nordkapp .