A Strange Black Rock to Behold
Nope, it's not a transnational megacorporation--but a natural feature of Northern Norway
I’d like to kick off this posting by sharing a few picture postcards showing a quite distinct part of Norway: the North Cape.
We’ll start with a brief survey of how that particular Black Rock has been depicted across the twentieth century.
Once established, the perspective on that particular Black Rock hardly changed, as evidenced by the below picture postcard from the early 1980s.
How to Get to this Black Rock
Now, we shall investigate the secondary cliché at-work here, which relates to how the North Cape is conventionally approached by (mass) tourism, i.e., by ship.
Let’s take a step back in time, for this second perspective also has a long pedigree, even though my oldest picture postcard dates from the early 1950s:
Oh deary me not sure what is says about my mind when my first thought upon reading your headline was “blackrock” as in Blackrock the bloodsucking parasitic fund management of the world.