Good morning, dear readers, from o’er here.

Today’s posting follows up on Friday’s note—and as indicated, every time I receive a postcard, I’ll try to respond in kind:

Since my friend Petr Wohlmuth lives in Prague, Czechia, he will, of course, receive a postcard from o’er here. In addition, if I find specimens from such a place, I’ll scan them and send them along by email (if possible) and/or post them here, as I’ve done in the recent past:

This posting does kinda the same, and today I’ll take you to interwar Prague, then the capital of Czechoslovakia, and I won’t do it, at first, using vintage postcards—but a bunch of old photographs that I found tucked among the Prague postcards.

I’ve elected to make the digital pictures a wee bit bigger than necessary to keep Erich Sonntag’s handwriting with the places seen on these pictures. Every here and there, I’ve added bits and pieces from Wikipedia to provide more context and/or added my commentary.

I hope you may enjoy Prague as it once was in the same way as I do.

Needless to say, being a Central European by ancestry, heritage, and habits, the proper way to travel to the Golden City is—by train. Above, an image of its main station is seen, with Wikipedia furnishing further particulars:

As I’ve had the great pleasure of travelling to Prague in March of this year, here’s a more recent sight of it, incidentally, to meet my friends Petr Wohlmuth and Vítězslav Prchal on the occasion of the book launch of my penultimate monograph.

Needless to say, we should venture through the narrow streets of Prague’s inner city and check out some other main sights, too!

Hence, we pass by the New City Hall (Neues Rathaus) and make our way to Prague’s Old Town Square (Staroměstské náměstí, or Altstädter Ring in German) where several majestic monuments to the city’s late mediaeval and early modern history are preserved, including the Church of the Mother of God before Týn (Kostel Matky Boží před Týnem), already visible in the top-right corner of the above picture:

Here, the Jan Hus Memorial takes precedence—commemorating the origin of Luther’s reformist thinkings and whose eventual outcome, the first bout of legalised freedom of conscience (religion) as promulgated in 1485 (which afforded everybody, including. peasants, the choice between Catholicism and moderate Hussitism), should be known to everybody; alas, that kind of knowledge is typically tucked away in specialist publications and remains outside the scope of most mainstream academic accounts of the “The Reformation”.

From thence, we may cross the Vltava river on several bridges, including the Legion Bridge, opened in 1901 and named after the Czechoslovak Legion.

Needless to say, the most prominent being, of course, Charles Bridge (Karlův most, or Karlsbrücke in German).

[It] is a medieval stone arch bridge that crosses the Vltava river in Prague, Czech Republic. Its construction started in 1357 under the auspices of King Charles IV, and finished in the early 15th century.[2] The bridge replaced the old Judith Bridge built 1158–1172 that had been severely damaged by a flood in 1342. This new bridge was originally called Stone Bridge (Kamenný most) or Prague Bridge (Pražský most), but has been referred to as “Charles Bridge” since 1870.[2]

In the background, Prague’s Castle, or Pražský hrad, is seen, and that photograph reproduces the well-established pictorial canon of Charles Bridge and Prague Castle in the background.

When I sent these photographs to Petr, he replied expressing the following sentiment:

Those old postcards of Prague: oh wow, Prague before mass tourism! Love them!

Hence, another view of the Pražský hrad, albeit from a rather different vantage point:

I have two more images for you today: first up, if you walk across Charles Bridge towards Prague Castle, you notice that “Prague” is actually the combination of four distinct towns, and the part beneath the Pražský hrad is called Lesser Town, or Malá Strana. Today, you can cross freely into it, yet on both starting/end points of Charles Bridge, guard towers testify to the less-than-unified past of the city; below, this is the tower guarding the Old Town’s “bridgehead”:

Finally, once more a view from the other side of the mills a wee bit upstream of Charles Bridge, also located on the Old Town’s embankment:

Post-Script

I don’t know why, perhaps it’s my upbringing in the more imperial-looking Vienna that makes me particularly fond of Prague, that late mediaeval-early modern gem. I first travelled to Prague in the early 1990s (I think it was 1991 or 1992), and we spent our family vacations in the Czech Republic outside Prague for several years, visited many of the country’s extra-awesome castles as well as went to Prague.

I’m unsure if I subscribe to the Old Bohemian aristocrat and former Czech Minister of Foreign Affairs Karel Schwarzenberg’s notion—“Austria and Czechia are, I would argue, the same nation in two languages”—but all other things equal, I think it maybe the best approximation (that is, provided we’re talking about Bohemia as the pre-modern national home of Czech- and German-speaking people, whose sentiments were eventually superseded—divided—into Czechs and Austro-Germans, with the supreme irony being that it were members of the same Old Bohemian élites who funded the creation of a separate Czech-only identity, albeit following the German model).

Be that as it may, and despite many of my Czech colleagues expressing preference for Vienna over Prague—citing that the former looks more “imperial” and “less crammed”—I’m a huge fan of Prague, precisely because of its late mediaeval-early modern looks.

That’s not to say that there are no other monuments from more recent times that I also enjoy; I’m a huge fan or Art nouveau, or Jugendstil, and this posting began with Prague Central Station for a reason.

And then there’s also the Bauhaus-like Trade Fair Palace, or Veletržní palác (in German, that would be Messepalast), a functionalist building in Prague-Holešovice.

It was originally constructed in 1925 to serve as a hall for trade fairs, however it was closed after a six day long fire broke out in 1974. Soon after the fire it was given to the National Gallery Prague, and finally reopened in 1995. The building is notable as the first functionalist building in Prague, and the largest functionalist building at the time of its construction.

I think it’s a good image to close this rather long posting—for it permits me to note that Prague is so much more than its late-mediaeval and early modern history, and “even” its Fin de siècle architecture is not the end of that trajectory (although I maintain my reservations about Brutalist architecture).

To be continued…