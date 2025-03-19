Upon posting yesterday’s postcard drop, I was very much surprised finding a reader’s email in my inbox a bit later. Since these kinds of interactions—in both the comment section and via email (as well as the occasional postcard)—are arguably the best part about this little weblog, I decided to quote from the message to set the stage for today’s posting:

The real point of my emailing you is to say that those pictures of Norway are lovely. My family and I went several years ago now but did not travel around like usual tourists. We rented a car and stayed in a VRBO. The Norwegians all seemed to find that very strange. Many people assumed we were British but we are Americans. I think we were supposed to take a tour. We did not make it much out of Oslo because the roads are very slow and the distances long. So your postcards were really a treat this morning.

You’re more than welcome, and I hop you’ll appreciate the below postcards, too!

Oslo’s Main Sights—and Much “More”

Since we’re on the topic of visiting Oslo, here goes:

The text reads “Greetings from Oslo”, sent on 25 Sept. 1966.

When I went to Oslo in autumn 2020 (passport renewal, and for those who lack expat experiences, first time you do so, one must appear at the consulate in person…so off we went).

Sadly, the Viking Ship Museum was closed due to a strike, so we went to the Maritime Museum and to the “Fram Museum” in Oslo.

The latter is across the street from the Maritime Museum and houses two polar expedition vessels from about a century ago. From their website:

Being the most famous wooden polar vessel in the world, Fram is a symbol of Norway's significant participation in the heroic age of exploration… Fridtjof Nansen, Otto Sverdrup and Roald Amundsen took turns in exploring new areas in both the Arctic and Antarctic on this amazing ship, designed and built by Colin Archer. But it was not given that she would survive the aftermath… In 1934 the Oslo Association of Architects offered to hold an architecture competition to design a building for the honoured vessel. Sixty entries were submitted and the winner was the architect Bjarne Tøien with his entry “Saga”. Fram was pulled into her new home by an electric motor. The ship moved one centimeter per minute. On May 20th 1936 the Fram Museum was finally opened. Both His Majesty King Haakon VII and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Olav were present. A national monument was finally in place.

I once went there in autumn 2020, it was a gloriously sunny, late-autumn day and I learned a lot about polar expeditions around the turn of the twentieth century.

Going through the picture postcards from Norway a few days ago, I found these two from the “Fram Museum”:

I do think that both postcards, although undated, are from around 1970.

What’s particularly cool is that you can climb almost all over the ships (and what’s a bit spooky is that they are quite small).

Moreover, since it was autumn 2020, we were about the only visitors—imagine being there and having the museum to yourself…