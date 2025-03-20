A Tribute to Canada's Pacific Northwest
Another reminder about chance encounters and fine people one gets in touch with over this or that--and ends up talking vintage postcards
Talk about serendipity. Again.
My book about Bohemia in the 17th century is out—which is what got me hooked on postcards in the first place (not the time and place, but the search for illustrations).
You may find my monograph over at the publisher’s website (if you’re intrigued by it, there’s a link to its “Open Access” version).
This reminds me of the good times when I was contacted by the awesome copy-editor McGill-Queen’s University Press had contracted, who wrote the following lines and, although this is a business contact, added:
I love working on history monographs, so oddness and antiquation are okay with me.
As it happens, the copy-editor is based in Vancouver, Canada, and so I went to the box labelled “Amerika” and checked for picture postcards from British Columbia. After a few moments, I found some—and attached them hoping it would cheer her up and shared the URL of the Erich Sonntag Postcard Collection. Here’s (part) of her reply:
What an amazing project!! Some things from the Vancouver postcards are still exactly the same, and I think I (like everyone in BC) have a picture of myself in front of that glacier.
And since these picture postcards made at least one person halfway around the world a tad happier, I thought I’d share them with you, too.
Oh, Canada
Enjoy, if you will.
English Bay looks a bit different today, with towering highrises lining the beach. But the beach is still accessible, popular and clean. Sadly, the powers that be have seen fit to raze Stanley Park of many of its giants, amidst a local battle for their protection. Stanley Park is a microcosm of British Columbia and its 'money first' philosophy toward its forests. https://vancouver.citynews.ca/2023/12/17/heavy-logging-stanley-park/
