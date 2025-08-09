As the academic year beckons (after the weekend), I realised I had scanned the Algerian postcards a while ago—but never posted any of them: what a shame, and let’s quickly do something about it, shall we?

Yet, while I do have some nice postcards showing “modern” Algeria, I’d like to let my predilection for Roman ruins run wild a bit—and take you to Timgad, also

known as Marciana Traiana Thamugadi) was a Roman city in the Aurès Mountains of Algeria. It was founded by the Roman Emperor Trajan around 100 AD. The full name of the city was Colonia Marciana Ulpia Traiana Thamugadi.

As its English Wikipedia entry goes on to relate, Timgad is

located in modern-day Algeria, about 35 kilometers (22 mi) east of the city of Batna, the ruins are noteworthy for representing one of the best extant examples of the grid plan as used in Roman town planning. Timgad was inscribed as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1982.

I’ve never been to the site, and I don’t have any of the shiny-glossy photographs of Timgad to offer—but a bunch of nice vintage postcards from around the time of the First World War.

Please enjoy the sojourn to the Algerian plateau.

A Bit of History ( source )

The city was founded as a military colony by the emperor Trajan in the year 100 AD. It was intended to serve primarily as a Roman bastion against the Berbers in the nearby Aures Mountains, and it was originally populated largely by Roman veterans and colonists.[3][4] Although most of them had never seen Rome before, and Timgad was hundreds of miles away from the Italian city, it invested heavily in Roman culture and identity.[5] The city enjoyed a peaceful existence for the first several hundred years and became a center of Christian activity starting in the 3rd century, and a Donatist center in the 4th century. During the Christian period, Timgad was a diocese which became renowned at the end of the 4th century when Bishop Optat became the spokesman for the Donatist movement. After Optat, Thamugadai had two bishops Gaudentius (Donatist) and Faustinus (Catholic).[6]

Behold—a view of the Capitol area:

The original Roman grid plan is magnificently visible in the orthogonal design, highlighted by the decumanus maximus (east–west-oriented street) and the cardo (north–south-oriented street) lined by a partially restored Corinthian colonnade. The cardo does not proceed completely through the city but instead terminates in a forum at the intersection with the decumanus.

The postcard below shows such a “street view”—down the decumanus towards west:

At the west end of the decumanus rises a 12 m high triumphal arch, called the Arch of Trajan, which was partially restored in 1900. The arch is principally of sandstone, and is of the Corinthian order with three arches, the central one being 11' wide. The arch is also known as the Timgad Arch.

Below, another picture, albeit taken from the steps of Timgad’s theatre, which could accommodate up to 3,500 spectators, “is in good condition and is used for contemporary productions”.

The other key buildings include four thermae, a library, and a basilica.

Here’s a close-up of the market place, or forum:

And, to wrap this up, here’s one more postcard showing the northern public baths:

Looking around the internet for information about Timgad, I came across these two paragraphs on Wikipedia that relate what happened after the Roman Empire:

In the 5th century, the city was sacked by the Vandals before falling into decline. Timgad was destroyed at the end of the 5th century by Berber tribes from the Aurès Mountains. In 539 AD, during the Moorish wars, the Byzantine general Solomon retook and rebuilt the city, incorporating it into Byzantine North Africa. The reconquest revived some activities in the city, which became part of a line of defense against the Moors.[7] However, the early Muslim conquests brought about the final ruin of Thamugadi as it ceased to be inhabited by the 8th century.[8] Travelling Northern Africa, Scottish explorer James Bruce reached the city ruins on 12 December 1765, likely being the first European to visit the site in centuries and described the city as “a small town, but full of elegant buildings.” In 1790, he published the book Travels to Discover the Source of the Nile, where he described what he had found in Timgad. The book was met with skepticism in Great Britain, until 1875 when Robert Lambert Playfair, Britain’s consul in Algiers, inspired by Bruce’s account, visited the site. In 1877 Playfair described Timgad in more detail in his book Travels in the Footsteps of Bruce in Algeria and Tunis. According to Playfair, “These hills are covered with countless numbers of the most interesting mega-lithic remains”.[9] The French colonists took control of the site in 1881, began investigations and maintained it until 1960. During this period, the site was systematically excavated.[10]

I hope you enjoyed this little trip to the Roman ruins of Timgad, and I’d encourage you to check out the site on Google Maps, if only to grasp the majesty of the Roman grid design.

In addition, if you’re looking for more recent pictures (plus much more text), the French Wikipedia entry is worth your time, although the English one also has a bunch of photographs from 1928.