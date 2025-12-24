Dear readers,

given the impending manuscript submission deadline for Julius Hörweg’s diary, I was a wee bit more busy these days than the season indicates, hence the delayed posting.

As part one focused on the pre-World War One era, we’ll now boldly move beyond that dreadful conflict and into the era of black-and-white photography.

Greetings from Trieste, sent in the 1950s and showing off all the main sights.

Greetings from Trieste, sent in the 1950s and showing off all the main sights.

For our little tour, we’ll start off in the bottom-right corner of the multi-picture postcard above, specifically at the Lighthouse (faro), seen below in an awesome postcard dated 3 January 1917 (yes, I know, it’s from during the First World War, but in my defence, it shows an awesome zeppelin):

We’ll stay with peculiar aerial contraptions a tad longer, for the below aerial view of Trieste’s main fortification was, as indicated by the imprint, ‘taken from a seaplane’ (idrovolante). The fort, Castello San Giusto, has a quite interesting history, too (source):

The Castel San Giusto, or Castle of San Giusto, was built upon the remains of previous castles on the site and took almost two centuries to build. The stages of the development of the castle’s defensive structures are marked by the following periods: the central part built, under Frederick III, Holy Roman Emperor (1470–1), the round Venetian bastion (1508–9), the Hoyos-Lalio bastion and the Pomis, or “Bastione fiorito” dated 1630.

The above postcard was never mailed and I cannot offer a precise date—other than that it was produced after autumn 1918 when the city of Trieste had become Italian—but before 1935, apparently.

Speaking of the interwar period, it was in 1935 when the below-shown Monument to the Fallen (monumento ai caduti) was placed near Castel San Giusto (but it’s not visible in the above aerial postcard), and here’s a bit from the Italian Wikipedia piece:

The monument, inaugurated on 30 August 1935 in the presence of King Victor Emmanuel III, consists of a cast iron sculpture by Trieste sculptor Attilio Selva, resting on a white Istrian stone base designed by Tuscan architect Enrico Del Debbio, who previously designed the Stadio dei Marmi and the Palazzo della Farnesina in Rome. The work is approximately 5 metres high.

The sculptural group depicts five male figures in classical poses: three of the figures are supporting a dying comrade, while the fifth man is holding up a round shield to offer protection to the others. At their feet are some classic military objects such as armour and a helmet. The Istrian stone base is engraved with the dedication “Trieste / to those who fell / in the war of liberation / MCMXV - MCMXVIII”, where the First World War is referred to as the war of liberation to emphasise the concept of Trieste’s transition from the Austro-Hungarian Empire to Italy at the end of the conflict.

The postcard was mailed in 1948, by the way.

The Piazza della Borsa X2

We’ve already talked about the Stock Exchange in the first posting, and here are two nice specimens showing it during the day on a postcard send in 1955; below, a night-time “street view” on a postcard mailed in 1952:

Ocean Liners, the Riva 3 Novembre , and the Grand Canal

Above, a nice vista of the Riva 3 Novembre (that would be Victory Day in the First World War), taken from the Molo Audace and showing the Piazza Grande on the right-hand side and, with the cupola in the background on the left, the entrance to the Canal Grande. It was mailed in 1956.

I promised an ocean liner, and the above postcard doesn’t show one—but the one below, showing Trieste’s Riva from the other side (relative to the above postcard) includes this nice view:

It was mailed around the same time, but there’s no discernible date on the reverse.

I’ll add one more postcard here, and I think it’s my favourite image: the Canal Grande,

a navigable canal located in the heart of the Borgo Teresiano, in the very center of the city of Trieste, approximately halfway between the railway station and Piazza Unità d'Italia. The Canal Grande was a key element of the new urban plan that led to the construction of Borgo Teresiano.

It was built between 1754 and 1756 by the Venetian Matteo Pirona, further digging the main collector of the salt pans, when these were buried to allow the urban development of the city outside its walls. It was built so that boats could come directly to the city center to unload their goods.

No date is found on the reverse, but it’s clearly a good quality photograph, and I’d put it in the 1935-1960s timeframe (as part of the Canal Grande beyond the church visible at its end was filled in 1934).

While the canal’s banks are adorned with my nice buildings, two churches stand out:

the neoclassical church of Sant’Antonio Taumaturgo (1849—architect Pietro Nobile), known to the citizens as Sant’Antonio Nuovo;

the Saint Spyridon Church (1869—architect Carlo Maciachini), with its characteristic light blue domes (which is the one on the right-hand side)

A Brief Personal Note

At this point, I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to all readers—thank you for putting up with my postcard collection (and myself)!

I hope you enjoyed our armchair travels this year, and I hope you’ll and on for next year’s travels as well.

At this point, I’d like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and stay tuned for the next instalment, which will feature many colourful picture postcards from the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s.

I’ll keep y’all posted ^-^