A busy week has come to an end, hence the somewhat delayed follow-up posting to our recent trip to Assisi, Italy:

As promised at the end of that posting, today we’ll enjoy some postcards from the previous era of “true photography” in black-and-white beauty.

Like in the previous posting, we’ll begin with the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary of the Angels in Assisi:

Needless to say, I also have other postcards showing the Basilica of Saint Francis of Assisi:

I’ve also got a postcard showing the interior:

And while I don’t have a postcard showing the road to the Eremo delle Carceri, here’s a postcard showing the interior courtyard of that sanctuary:

Sticking with the Franciscan friar as the main difference between these older postcards (vis-à-vis the more recent ones), we’ll depart Assisi for different venues soon:

I do submit that the main difference between these “old” vintage postcards and their more “recent” comparisons (the coloured ones we looked at a week ago) is this: until around the late 1950s/early 1960s, showing the monks was something that was fine. It would appear that such images disappear from later iterations—which isn’t to say that they did so across the board (this is something that cannot be proven as we don’t really know the entirety of postcards produced, let alone the numbers showing monks), but I find that a noticeable change.

So, I hope you enjoyed these, too, and off we go!