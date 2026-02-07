Dear readers,

another apology is in order—the manuscript of my current book project will go to the publisher on Monday, hence I’m (finally) going to have more time, once again, for all the lovely postcards I can send out to you.

If you’re curious about my forthcoming book, here are two informative postings:

I suppose if you’re interested in the ‘rest’ of Julius Hörweg’s diary—he left some 1,200 pages worth of notes covering the years from 1805 through 1846—I can give you a selection of quotes or the like, but this will be that, for the time being.

For I would like to offer you a rather special treat today, partially because of the somewhat reduced posting frequency of recent weeks, as well as because I can.

As you may recall, Erich Sonntag’s postcard collection isn’t ‘just’ about them; every now and then, I find vintage photographs of places remote in time or space (as seen from his Central European vantage point), and today, I’ll finally share some of them—from China half a century ago.

One more thing to do here, though, is to mention the subscriber ExcessDeathsAU who was very kind and offer his help in regards to the captions: I don’t read or speak Mandarin, but he mentioned someone in his circles who does (a refugee from Mao’s revolution, as far as I understand) who extra kindly, and from literally halfway around the world, translated them for me. My heartfelt thanks go out to both.

And now—for the main course: vintage photographs from Beijing, China, in or around, I believe, the 1950s.

Beijing, China, How it Once Was

Above, the Temple of Heaven,

a complex of imperial religious Confucian buildings situated in the southeastern part of central Beijing. The complex was visited by the Emperors of the Ming and then later restored by the Qing[1] dynasties for annual ceremonies of prayer to Heaven for a good harvest and other seasonal rites. The Temple of Heaven was inscribed as a World Heritage site in 1998 and was described as “a masterpiece of architecture and landscape design which simply and graphically illustrates a cosmogony of great importance for the evolution of one of the world's great civilizations...” as the “symbolic layout and design of the Temple of Heaven had a profound influence on architecture and planning in the Far East over many centuries.”[2]

Below, the Palace Museum in the Forbidden City:

[It is] a large national museum complex housed in the Forbidden City at the core of Beijing, China. With 720,000 square metres (180 acres), the museum inherited the imperial royal palaces from the Ming and Qing dynasties of China and opened to the public in 1925 after the last Emperor of China, the Xuantong Emperor (Puyi), was evicted in 1924. Constructed from 1406 to 1420, the museum consists of 980 buildings.[5] It is home to over 1.8 million pieces of art, mostly from the imperial collection of the Ming and Qing dynasties. The 20th century saw its expansion through new acquisitions, transfers from other museums, and new archaeological discoveries. According to the Beijing Evening Post, the museum has seen more than 17 million visitors in 2018, making it the world’s most visited museum. It has an average of 15 million visitors annually since 2012.[6][7]

As we leave the Forbidden City, here’s a quite renowned view of it’s corner tower:

Wikipedia has a more recent picture of the very same site, albeit minus the boating people, by “A_Peach from Berlin, Germany” - Forbidden City, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=79492391:

Let’s move on, shall we?!

From the Summer Palace to the Great Wall

“Strolling” through Beijing, we arrive at the Fragrant Hills or Xiangshan Parks,

one of the major tourist attractions in Beijing. When autumn arrives, the natural scenery in the park turns spectacular, with fiery red smoke tree leaves covering the mountain side.

Above, the renowned Pagoda, which

built in 1780 during the reign of the Qianlong Emperor (1735–1796) as part of the Grand Zongjing Monastery. Although the monastery located just north of the pagoda was burned down by the Eight-Nation Alliance in 1900, the Fragrant Hills Pagoda was unharmed by the nearby fires. The pagoda is octagonal-shaped, 40 m (130 ft) tall with seven stories, and has a stone square-platform at the base to support the structure. The pagoda is adorned with glazed tiles of yellow, green, purple, and blue hues.

Below, a view of the Summer Palace Garden:

It is a vast ensemble of lakes, gardens and palaces in Beijing. An imperial garden during the Qing dynasty, it includes Longevity Hill (万寿山; 萬壽山; Wànshòu Shān), Kunming Lake, and Seventeen Hole Bridge. It covers an expanse of 2.9 square kilometres (1.1 sq mi), three-quarters of which is water. The Summer Palace, which is inspired by the gardens of South China, contains over 3,000 Chinese ancient buildings that house a collection of over 40,000 valuable historical relics from various dynasties. In December 1998, UNESCO included the Summer Palace on its World Heritage List. It declared the Summer Palace “a masterpiece of Chinese landscape garden design. The natural landscape of hills and open water is combined with artificial features such as pavilions, halls, palaces, temples and bridges to form a harmonious ensemble of outstanding aesthetic value”.

Finally, speaking of the main sights of China, naturally, we’ll also stopped by the Great Wall:

Coda: A Big Thanks to Anonymous Internet Users

This is a message from subscriber ExcessDeathsAU who wrote me the following about the anonymous gentlemen who offered his help in translating the captions:

I gave the family the print out of the cards. The oldest member of the family is keen to help but he has to use a magnifying glass to read the script—it is very small. It seems to be ok. He was happy to see the photos—he has been to a lot of the places and has nice memories of them… Never underestimate the motivation of internet anons.

Well, here’s an image of what I received from Australia:

I wish to express my sincere gratitude to both ExcessDeathsAU and that kind, anonymous gentlemen who translated the captions: I hope that you two will enjoy this (and the subsequent posting).

