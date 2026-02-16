After part one, here’s the remainder of these vintage photos of Beijing, China, many decades ago; in case you missed the first instalment, check it out:

And without much further ado, here we go—and we’ll start in the vicinity of Beihai Park in Beijing, ‘a public park and former imperial garden immediately northwest of the Forbidden City’:

Above, Beihai Bridge (note the electric buses on the bridge—our present looks a bit like a trip back in time); below, Beihai Park, with the White Dagoba (a stupa) on Jade Flower Island clearly visible:

A Trip to the Ming Tombs

As per Wikipedia, this is a wonderful day-trip if you’re ever in Beijing:

The Ming tombs are a collection of mausoleums built by the emperors of the Ming dynasty of China. The tomb of the first Ming ruler, the Hongwu Emperor(r. 1368–1398), is located near his capital Nanjing. However, the majority of the Ming tombs are located in a cluster near Beijing and collectively known as the Thirteen Tombs of the Ming dynasty. They are located within the suburban Changping District of Beijing Municipality, 42 kilometers (26 mi) north-northwest of Beijing's city center. The site, on the southern slope of Tianshou Mountain (originally Huangtu Mountain), was chosen based on the principles of feng shui by the third Ming emperor, the Yongle Emperor(r. 1402–1424). After the construction of the Imperial Palace (Forbidden City) in 1420, the Yongle Emperor selected his burial site and created his own mausoleum. The subsequent emperors placed their tombs in the same valley.

Back to the Fragrant Gardens…

…which is where the Temple of Azure Clouds, Blue Cloud Temple, or Biyun Temple is located:

The temple was first established in the 1331 during the Yuan dynasty, when a descendant of Yelü Chucai donated his residence to be made into a temple.[1]The temple was expanded in 1748 during the Qing. The temple, which is built on six levels over an elevation of nearly 100 meters, is known for its fine scenery. The temple also includes the Sun Yat-senMemorial Hall, which is located at the center of the temple complex. Two other prominent features are the Arhats Hall and the Vajrasana Pagoda.

It does look a wee bit staged, but then again, even if it was, it’s a nice photograph, don’t you think?

Speaking of staged pictures, here’s one of Taoranting Park in a different part of Beijing:

And then there’s Zhongshan Park, yet another park in Beijing:

Finally, no trip to China could ever be complete without (drum roll) the Great Wall:

