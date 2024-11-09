I once posted a “then and now” piece about partitioned Berlin:

Today, since it’s 9 November, here are some more postcards from Cold War Berlin.

Mailed on 4 Sept. 1969, the above postcard shows the Brandenburg Gate from the Western side of the infamous Wall.

The below postcard, mailed in 1982, shows the partitioned city quite well:

Basically, the same motif was printed on the below postcard from 1969:

Of course, there were also other postcards with no maps but the main sights (plus the flags of the four occupying powers), such as the one shown below from the mid-1970s:

By then, the US Checkpoint Charlie had already become quite an institution:

And this concludes today’s posting, which serves as a timely introduction for Marcus Colla’s guest posting. Stay tuned!