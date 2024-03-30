Reference is made to the first part of this mini-series:

In today’s second instalment, we shall investigate the secondary cliché at-work here, which relates to how the North Cape is conventionally approached by (mass) tourism, i.e., by ship.

No date given, but it looks like the 1970s to me.

Let’s take a step back in time, for this second perspective also has a long pedigree, even though my oldest picture postcard dates from the early 1950s:

Note the reverse with the date, 11 July 1953 (I think).

Posted on 27 July 1976, this postcard was actually sent to my mother.

Posted on 30 July 1982, here, too, we can see the combination of ship and Nordkapp .

Sadly, this on is undated, but I didn’t want to omit it.

