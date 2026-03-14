As promised, here’s the third instalment of our Brazilian sojourn, and in case you missed the first two, please avail yourself of these two links below:

The below postcards were never mailed; despite the uniformity of their appearance and the little snippets of text on the reverse, they all have ever so slightly differences in size, too.

And they come from different series, which is the organising principle I’ve chosen to follow here. I’ll thus begin with two postcards from the “Indios de Brasil” series in my collection and continue with the six postcards from the “Brasil Nativo” series I have.

All of these eight postcards do offer images from Brazil around the 1970s that is markedly different from the two previous postings in this series, and the obvious thing to note here is, of course, that few, if any, “first world” countries have (had) this level of diversity back then, to say nothing about the present.

From the “Indios de Brasil” Series

I scanned the reverse of the above postcard for you to see the differences between these two series:

The above image is from the (via Wikipedia)

Xingu Indigenous Park (Parque Indígena do Xingu, pronounced [ʃiŋˈɡu]) is an indigenous territory of Brazil, first created in 1961 as a national park in the state of Mato Grosso, Brazil. Its official purposes are to protect the environment and the several nations of Xingu Indigenous peoples in the area… The national park was created after a campaign by the Villas-Bôas brothers for the protection of the region. An account of the exploration of this area by the Villas-Bôas brothers and their efforts to protect the region is documented in the film Xingu (2011) and in the book by John Hemming, People of the Rainforest: The Villas Boas Brothers, Explorers and Humanitarians of the Amazon (London, 2019)… Peoples The people living within the boundaries of the park are the Kamaiurá (355), Aweti (138), Mehinako (199), Wauja (321), Yawalapiti (208), Kalapalo (417), Kuikuro (415), Matipu (119), Nahukwá (105) and Trumai (120), who all share a common cultural system (population figures as of 2002). Also living within the park are the Ikpeng (formerly Txikao) (319), Kaiabi (745), Kisêdjê (formerly Suia) (334), Yudja (formerly Juruna) (248), Tapayuna and Naruvotu peoples (population figures as of 2002). The Xingu area is of great interest because its rich indigenous cultures escaped devastation by Europeans and their diseases, thanks to a lack of rubber or mineral resources in the region, and a waterfall-rapid barrier on the Xingu River.

And here’s a postcard showing a “Kamaiurá Indian Fishing”:

From the “Brasil Nativo” Series

Above, a “young Uaiká girl from the Xanadautéri tribe”, as the reverse explains (and which I’m also reproducing here to indicate the distinctions of that other series):

Below, behold a still of the “‘Yamaricuma’ ritual dance by ‘suià’ and ‘trumai’” in the “Native reserve of Xingu”:

Next up, “two young ‘Tucahamei’ boys adorned for the dance”

And, of course, gigantic toads cannot be far off: a “Tosseco-Kaiapalo indian with Amazonic frog” at or neat the Koluene River:

Below, a “young Indian boy of the Mehinaku tribe, of the Tuatiari river” (as if the added topographic information would help the more or less educated recipients outside the Amazon basin, I’m almost tempted to note):

Finally, a fierce-looking “‘Txucahamei’ indian” with, sadly, not other info given:

Coda

And if you’re interested in the Xingu preserve, here’s another snippet from Wikipedia that contains references to narrative accounts from a century ago: