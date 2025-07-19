…who told me he or she’s from Hohenems, Vorarlberg, hence today’s posting.

It is yet another one of those places you’ve probably never heard of, let along visited if you’re not from the area, hence here’s what you’d need to know about it (via Wikipedia):

Hohenems (High Alemannic: Ems) is a town in the Austrian state of Vorarlberg in the Dornbirn district. It lies in the middle of the Austrian part of the Rhine valley. With a population of 16,946,[3] it is the fifth largest municipality in Vorarlberg and currently has the fastest population growth in the state. Hohenems’ attractions include a Renaissance palace dating back to the 16th century, a Jewish history museum, and the old town center.

That will do for the time being—fancy a stroll across town?

Mailed in 1965, this three-image postcard shows two overviews (left-hand side) and an image of the town centre.

The Schlossberg (“castle mountain”), elevation 740 metres (2,428 feet), offers a distinctive backdrop to the town center. Hohenems is divided into the neighborhoods of Markt (centre), Oberklien and Unterklien (north), Hohenems-Reute (east), Schwefel (south) and Herrenried (west).

Behold a view of the Marktplatz, or market square, in the centre of Hohenems, with the Nibelungen Fountain in the foreground, seen on a postcard mailed in 1969:

One of the main gems from the Renaissance period is Hohenems Palace, seen below:

The Renaissance palace stands at the foot of the Schlossberg and dominates the main square of town, the Schlossplatz. It was built from 1562 to 1567, according to plans by architect Martino Longhi the Elder at the initiative of Cardinal Marcus Sittich Hohenems (Altemps), architect who also designed the Cardinal’s palace in Rome. Religious wars and a plague decimated the population and devastated the area over the next century, ironically the time of the greatest power of the (Protestant) Counts of Hohenems, when they acquired Vaduz Castle from what was later to become Liechtenstein.[5] Two manuscripts of the Nibelungenlied were found in Hohenems, in 1755 and 1779, in the palace’s library.[6]

Hohenems was among the more important places in Vorarlberg, by the way, which is also why the area’s first café (1797) opened in—Hohenems.

Let’s round this off by posting another two postcards, one showing the Swiss Säntis mountain across the Rhine:

And the other one, mailed in 1976, with the Burg Neu-Ems (also called “Schloss Glopper”), which was

built in 1343, is located on a mountain promontory near Alt-Ems. In 1407 both castles were destroyed during the Appenzell Wars, but rebuilt shortly afterwards. Burg Neu-Ems is still intact today and is the private property of the Waldburg-Zeil family.

And, of course, happy cows.