The Erich Sonntag Postcard Collection

The Erich Sonntag Postcard Collection

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ExcessDeathsAU's avatar
ExcessDeathsAU
1d

>Ernst Sonntag Postcard Collection

BRO

But this does look amazing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Stephan Sander-Faes
Candy's avatar
Candy
2d

Beautiful country

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Stephan Sander-Faes and others
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Stephan Sander-Faes
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture