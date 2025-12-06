As requested by you, dear readers, here are some more postcards from Edinburgh.

Those who missed the first instalment, well, you may simply click on the below link:

Please enjoy these postcards before we shall venture to warmer climes.

We’ll start with two multi-pictured and multi-themed postcards showing off Scotland’s metropolis from a variety of angles.

Do note the less-than-subtle (hihi) addition of tartan as background in both.

Needless to say, as a dog-owner myself, Greyfriars’ Bobby’s has a place of honour here, too.

And here’s another postcard showing the New (left) and Old Forth Bridges.

Edinburgh in a Series by Dennis Production Postcard

The main advantages of this series are—I don’t need to add captions and they’re of rather uniform, early 1970s vintage.

Among the most interesting themes and images on these postcards are—”street views” from our analogue past, which will never be captured by Google.

I’ll conclude this posting by offering one more postcard offering a spectacular view of Edinburgh from Calton Hill, with the massive Castle in the background.

I hope you’ll enjoy these postcards, too, but as we’re getting closer to the Winter Solstice, we shall now venture into some warmer, more southern climes next.

I’ll keep you posted, dear readers.