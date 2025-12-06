E is for…Edinburgh
Having never been to Scotland, colourful postcards from Edinburgh must come with men wearing kilts and playing bagpipes, I suppose
As requested by you, dear readers, here are some more postcards from Edinburgh.
Those who missed the first instalment, well, you may simply click on the below link:
Please enjoy these postcards before we shall venture to warmer climes.
We’ll start with two multi-pictured and multi-themed postcards showing off Scotland’s metropolis from a variety of angles.
Do note the less-than-subtle (hihi) addition of tartan as background in both.
Needless to say, as a dog-owner myself, Greyfriars’ Bobby’s has a place of honour here, too.
And here’s another postcard showing the New (left) and Old Forth Bridges.
Edinburgh in a Series by Dennis Production Postcard
The main advantages of this series are—I don’t need to add captions and they’re of rather uniform, early 1970s vintage.
Among the most interesting themes and images on these postcards are—”street views” from our analogue past, which will never be captured by Google.
I’ll conclude this posting by offering one more postcard offering a spectacular view of Edinburgh from Calton Hill, with the massive Castle in the background.
I hope you’ll enjoy these postcards, too, but as we’re getting closer to the Winter Solstice, we shall now venture into some warmer, more southern climes next.
I’ll keep you posted, dear readers.
Thank you for these postcards, brings back many memories.
Wonderful. I had to look up the Royal Mile. Didn’t know that place. And I still prefer the old bridge to the new.
You’re very good at writing in English. I will tell you that the laugh you included (hihi) is usually spelled heehee. The English language doesn’t follow many rules and spelling is, shall we say, amusingly capricious Lol