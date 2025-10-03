The Erich Sonntag Postcard Collection

The Erich Sonntag Postcard Collection

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Candy's avatar
Candy
2dEdited

“Obviously, camping used to be a different thing back then.”

I would say that this is an understatement Lol

Camping used to be a cheap way to spend time outdoors and actually make contact with the natural world. That’s mostly gone. Too many regulations and too many people who believe that nature is dangerous.

But it’s a beautiful area

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Stephan Sander-Faes and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Stephan Sander-Faes
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture