I was totally caught up in finishing the revisions to my first research monograph that, believe it or not, came out in 2013 with the Rome-based publisher Viella. It’s also about a very, very different topic, time, and place (click here for the publisher’s information), it seems like a lifetime ago.

Be that as it may, I was finishing the revisions as my monograph, entitled Urban Elites in Zadar, 1540-69, will appear in a second, revised and expanded edition later this year or early in 2026. I’m very happy that Viella—shout-out to Cecilia Palombelli, their managing director—considers my first book of such importance that they are doing a second edition. (Granted, the reviews were all very nice, and I suppose it also shows that my work still matters for the field all these years later, which I consider extremely gratifying.)

Be that as it may, I’m sorry for not posting more postcards this week, hence here we go with more photographs I found among the ones in the folder entitled "France/N”.

Nancy is known for its ironworks—by which are meant the lovely fences, lanterns, and the like, which are found across the city centre. Above and below, Place Stanislas is seen with and without a few passers-by (but always with these iconic ironworks).

Below, behold the Fountain of Amphitrite, Nancy—but consider the fact that this motif was very popular before WW1 (the fountain in Nancy is from the mid-eighteenth century), and there are many such monuments found all over the West.

Moving on, here’s a picture of City Hall, or the Palais du gouvernement de Nancy, another one of the city’s eighteenth-century gems:

The elliptical square is the Place de la Carrière, part of City Hall’s gardens.

Below, finally, the Cathedral of Nancy—and another one of these iconic ironworks.

I suppose we’ll travel elsewhere now, don’t you think?