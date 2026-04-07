Before Easter, we looked at the Irma Chotek (sub)collection, a compilation of 51 individual picture postcards mailed mostly to Irma Maria Chotek, née Ráday de Ráda (or Radoy), and her husband, the Sanitätsrat Dr. Ernst Jürgensen. While these make up but a tiny fraction of the postcard collection amassed by Erich Sonntag, they provide a glimpse into the web of personal relations and spatial ranges of (upper) middle class habits in the first half of the twentieth century. Sent and received over the period from 1915 to 1941, I have described them in detail here:

In today’s posting, by contrast, we shall look at the travel routines, if you will, of Erich Sonntag himself whose personal papers reveal much in terms of food for thought.

In the above-linked posting, we looked at these 51 postcards and what they revealed about the travel/correspondence networks in the first half of the twentieth century; in this posting, we shall look at the changes to travel, tourism, and habits in the second half of the twentieth century.

Erich Sonntag’s Travels, Armchair and in Person

As fascinating as the records of the Irma Chotek (sub)collection are, they pale in comparison to the spatial range and geographical diversity of post-1950 experiences by “ordinary people” (C.S. Lewis), which appears more or less in line with the microhistorian Giovanni Levi’s invocation of “the exceptional ‘normal’ of Edoardo Grendi”.

Not only are there postcards from literally all over the world in Erich Sonntag’s collection—including some from North Korea—but the sheer range of post-1950s touristic experiences as represented by the postcard collection is staggering. According to his own very detailed records—available among his private papers—by the mid-1980s, Erich Sonntag had amassed postcards from virtually all inhabited corners of the world.

Caption: Erich Sonntag’s detailed accounting of the postcards in his collection; columns from left to right indicate the no. of postcards as of September 1983; October 1984; December 1986; note the unlisted countries in Sept. 1983 (“further 31 countries with 1 postcard each”) and Oct. 1984 (“one further country with 2, as well as 32 [countries] with 1 postcard each”); sovereign countries are given in capital letters (e.g., ITALIEN) while Austria’s federal states, or Bundesländer, are spelled with capitalised first letters only (e.g., Tirol); Erich Sonntag Papers/Stephan Sander-Faes.

While it is too early to present a proper quantitative analysis of (a sizeable part of) the Erich Sonntag Postcard Collection, and despite the absence of chronological aspects—that would permit the historian to consider the growth over time and changes in emphases—to the above-reproduced listing, the preponderance of post-1950s postcards in the collection is apparent: while the above listings were compiled in the early-to-mid-1980s, the effects of decolonisation are equally apparent, as is the heavy emphasis on Austria (broken down into its nine federal states) and its immediate neighbourhood, that is, the preponderance of postcards from both Germanies: the BRD [Federal Republic, i.e., West Germany] was represented by 6,377 postcards and the GDR [German Democratic Republic, i.e., East Germany] by 2,876, followed by Italy (5,814), Yugoslavia (1,876), France (1,735), Switzerland (1,283), Czechoslovakia (1,209), and Denmark (1,074; all data as of December 1986).

I have done a selective sampling of some of the postcards in the collection to add at least some quantitative indications about the mid-twentieth century inflection point. Take, for instance, the 130 individual postcards from Jerusalem—which represent little over a third of the 370 postcards from Israel in its internationally recognised, pre-1967 borders (that is, excluding the occupied territories): of these 130 postcards from Jerusalem, 42 were never mailed, which indicates that about two thirds of these were sent by people who apparently had the means to travel to Israel from Austria. Moreover, mention shall be made that a mere eight of these 130 postcards from Jerusalem predate the founding of the State of Israel in 1948. In short: the sheer numbers of postcards from “overseas”—by which is meant air travel and mail—is well in excess of the geographically more delimited range of postcards sent to Irma Chotek and Ernst Jürgensen, even if one accounts for the differences between a collector’s compilation vs. the personal messages sent to—and kept—by the addressee.

This is further borne out by one of the more amazing files I found among Erich Sonntag’s private papers: a small binder (format: B5) with a total of 120 pages (format: A5) in which he meticulously documented all his travels since he entered the Gymnasium in 1933 (“1. Klasse”, or fifth grade after four years of primary school) until late February 1987, i.e., about a year before his death. While I shall disregard, for obvious reasons, Erich Sonntag’s military service with the Wehrmacht (and the Reichsarbeitsdienst before that) for the time being, notable changes to his travel habits appear from 1968 onwards when he logged his first trip abroad since 1944/45, which brought him to Hamburg, Germany, from 6 to 14 June. From that moment onwards, Erich Sonntag’s travelogue records foreign trips more frequently, which saw him going to several places abroad, including especially Garmisch-Partenkirchen, which he and his wife Maria visited on twelve separate occasions from summer 1969 through 1977. His other recreational travels included several holidays abroad, including to Novigrad in former Yugoslavia (1970), a visit to the Bavarian Forest (1979), a pilgrimage to Lourdes, France (1981) and a separate summer holiday in South Tyrol, Italy in the same year. A work-related trip to Denmark in 1972 with the Austrian Bundesheer, his employer since 1961, inaugurated his life-long fascination with northern Europe: he took three recreational trips to Denmark (in 1974, 1978, 1980) before, in summer 1982, travelling, via Copenhagen and Stockholm, among other places, to the North Cape and back home via several places in Norway (10 July to 4 August); several postcards sent by him and his wife to his children from that trip testify to this experience.

Erich Sonntag retired in May 1982, and from that moment onwards, his travel activity picked up steam. In that year, he visited the Hungarian capital Budapest (6 to 9 January), did a multi-week trip across Romania (8 to 19 June), and enjoyed another extended summer trip in, once more, Denmark (2 August to 1 September). In 1984, he went on another trip to East Germany (23 April to 1 May) before embarking on a (return) journey to the USSR from 30 June through 15 August: embarking in Hamburg on 1 July, he and his wife travelled to Helsinki, Finland, before arriving in Leningrad (today: St. Petersburg, Russia) on 4 July; from thence, they travelled, via Novgorod, to Moscow, Orel—which Erich Sonntag had last been to during his military service with the Wehrmacht in 1943—and Kiev (or Kyiv) before returning, via Hungary, to Austria. He rounded off that year by a short trip to Venice, Italy, in autumn (15 to 18 November). The following year, 1985, saw him going back to Hungary in mid-April, which was his only trip abroad, followed by a return trip in spring 1986 and a brief sojourn to Verona, Italy, in mid-August.

Caption: Orel, Russia, “View from the Train Station”, found among his picture album “Meine Dienstzeit” (my military service), summer 1943; Erich Sonntag Papers/Stephan Sander-Faes.

Even this cursory listing of Erich Sonntag’s foreign trips indicates the growing range of his voyages from the 1960s onwards, which can be partially explained by his curriculum vitae: born in Vienna in 1922, he saw compulsory labour service with the Reichsarbeitsdienst from 7 February through 13 November 1941, which brought him to Germany proper (the so-called Altreich), specifically to Kassel, Wilhelmshöhe, and Hessisch-Lichtenau before his RAD detachment deployed to Lorraine in occupied France from late April through early November 1941. In his wartime memoirs, compiled after his retirement in the early 1980s, he noted, dated 26 April 1941, this RAD deployment as follows: “Thus I went abroad for the first time, of course in a manner quite differently from how I had imagined it.”

As regards his “return” visit to Orel mentioned above, the above-related binder with his itineraries and his wartime memoirs indicate that Erich Sonntag deployed, with the other men in the Heeresflak-Abteilung 303, to that area several times: his first documented sojourn in Orel—which served as a major railhead for Army Group Centre—is documented in early August 1942, and he passed through repeatedly thereafter. He recorded being there from 22 September to 26 October 1942 and, passing through on his way to and from the front near Unecha (Уне́ча), Russia, in late April and late June 1943, respectively.

Needless to say, Erich Sonntag used his post-1945 trips abroad to acquire postcards from one or the other place, which is very much visible in the sheer number of postcards from both Germanies and Denmark. In addition to these, by December 1986, there were 839 postcards from the USSR and 724 postcards from Hungary, as well as 370 and 356 postcards from Sweden and Norway, respectively (see the above illustration for details).

Editor’s Note

The above is the slightly adapted and lightly edited version of part of an article that I wrote based on the conference paper presented last year in Vilnius:

And at this junction, I suppose I’ll cease and desist from making yet another text-heavy posting, so—off to other places we are before too long.

Stay tuned, I’ll keep you posted.