The Erich Sonntag Postcard Collection

The Erich Sonntag Postcard Collection

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Markker's avatar
Markker
4d

Imagine your grandfather with a computer database?! His record keeping for all these years is quite remarkable. Some postcard news myself - today, I became Omi to a beautiful granddaughter, mum and baby doing well! :-))

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1 reply by Stephan Sander-Faes
Tatjana Nozka's avatar
Tatjana Nozka
2d

Oft wünschte ich mir, ich könnte mich mit einer Zeitreisemaschine in vergangene Epochen beamen. Dankeschön, für die tollen Einblicke.

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