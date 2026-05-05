Dear readers,

I’m writing these lines from Croatia’s capital city of Zagreb as I’m on a little speaking tour promoting and discussing my recent book, Urban Elites of Zadar (Viella, 2025):

Needless to say, I’m very honoured to have been speaking at the University of Zadar courtesy of my friends Laris Borić and Antonija Mlinkota (who wrote a book about the rebuilding of Zadar after it was heavily bombed by Allied forces during the WW2).

I also made it into the local newspaper, and while I’m reluctant to present you a translation of the piece, I suppose the gist—“Austrian professors reveals the rich life of Zadar’s urban elites in the 16th century”—gives away the tone (but do click on the link if you’re looking for photographs of the event).

Needless to say, since this is a picture postcard weblog, I added several of the postcards from Zadar to my presentation, and I also got my hands on some more recent specimen, which I’m mailing home to my children—but I found them so nice that I’m sharing them with you here:

Note the Sea organ (Morske orgulje) in the bottom part of the picture, which “is an architectural sound art object located in Zadar, Croatia and an experimental musical instrument, which plays music by way of sea waves and tubes located underneath a set of large marble steps” (Wikipedia). My friend Laris told me that local residents are quite unhappy with this installation during the winter storms when strong wind causes great waves that produce very loud howls.

Seen above are, from left to right, the archiepiscopal palace, the round church of Saint Donatus, the belfry belongs to the cathedral of St Anastasia (Sv Stošija), the Roman forum, and the church on the right-hand side of the picture is the Benedictine nunnery of St Mary (all links bring you to dedicated Wikipedia entries).

Both St Donatus and St Anastasia’s belfry, as well as the sea organ at sundown adorn this last postcard; I bought the latter two postcards because they are “oddly-shaped”, and if you’re interested in other examples that are equally “oddly-shaped”, you may find some more here:

I’m off now to make my way to the Croatian Institute of Art History for a book talk, and if you’re reading this in Zagreb and have no plans around noon (local time), join me!

Best wishes from Zagreb!