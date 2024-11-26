As I’m travelling this week to present a paper at a conference—I’ll be talking about parts of my recently completed book based on the manuscript sources from Zwettl Abbey—I, of course, prepared accordingly.

This means, in addition to packing my suitcase, I also prepared a few postcards from Ljubljana—and, for my ultimate destination, Maribor, too—and I hope you’ll enjoy them as well.

Without much further ado, here we go!

Old Laibach

The above image was printed just before World War One, and it shows Ljubljana’s famous Jubilee Bridge in the centre of the old town, which is overlooked by the fortress on the hill in the background.

Here’s another view from before the Great War:

Cold War Ljubljana

Here are some “street views” from post-1945 Socialist Yugoslavia, followed by another nightly, peaceful view of the old town and the fortress:

Finally, a multi-picture composition of the city’s main sights.

I’ll have some more images for you before too long.

Have a good one!