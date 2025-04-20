The other day—actually, it was on Good Friday—we looked at (some of) the postcards showing the “Hall of the Last Supper”, the Gardens of Gethsemane, and the Via Dolorosa:

A bit of background is in order here (no, not on Christianity, but on the postcards).

A bit after I started this weblog, I was contacted by vintage postcard aficionado Prof.

a linguist by training (calling), and who reached out via a mutual friend, Prof. Robert J.W. Evans.

Aneta Pavlenko is looking into multilingualism of vintage postcards, and she’s looking into several exemplary case studies focused on Kyiv (Kiev), Moscow, St. Petersburg (formerly Leningrad, see here, here, and here), Lemberg (Lviv, Lwów, see here, here, and here), Istanbul (Constantinople, see here, here, and here), and Jerusalem.

I mention these postings—go ahead, try one (or more) of the “here” links—as these postcards were among the first I scanned and looked at in more detail in these pages here.

Time for a couple of questions, I suppose.

Where are the Moscow postcards? Well, Given my own interests, there’s already a strong focus on Central and Eastern Europe, as well as the relatively less traction especially. the postcards from St. Petersburg/Leningrad exhibited, I first thought to hold off on Moscow (but I’m planning to do a “special feature” around 8/9 May this year).

Fair enough, what about Kyiv and Jerusalem? Well, Erich Sonntag’s defining biographical moment was the Second World War, and I started to think about putting the postcards here in autumn 2023 and through winter 2023/24: hence, I decided not to put up the postcards from Kyiv, Moscow, and Jerusalem due to the ongoing conflicts as I didn’t mean these postings to be misconstrued as support, tacit or otherwise, for any party to this or that conflict, at least for the time being.

When did Erich Sonntag begin to collect postcards? One more aspect begs consideration, and that’s related to some of the picture postcards from Jerusalem I posted on Good Friday: not all of them were in the box labelled “Israel”, specifically, in the file labelled “Jerusalem”; a good deal of them were found in the box with the label “Jordan”—which gives away a rough date as to when Erich Sonntag began collecting postcards: before the 1967, so-called “Six-Day War”. (In case you’re wondering, I was looking for postcards from Petra, but there’s only one.) Upon noticing “more”—and especially more pre-WW2—postcards from East Jerusalem, I immediately sent them to Aneta.

With these preliminaries out of the way, here are some more vintage Easter-themed postcards from East and West Jerusalem.

Above, the multi-denominational Church of the Holy Sepulchre is shown in a postcard dating to the interwar period (most likely the 1930s, although it was never mailed; emphases in the below quote added).

[It] is a fourth-century church in the Christian Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem. The church is the seat of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem. Some consider it the holiest site in Christianity and it has been an important pilgrimage site for Christians since the fourth century. According to traditions dating to the fourth century, the church contains both the site where Jesus was crucified at Calvary, or Golgotha, and the location of Jesus’s empty tomb, where he was buried and resurrected. Both locations are considered immensely holy sites by Christians.

I do have a postcard showing the inside of the chapel built in the location presumed to be Christ’s tomb (from the 1950s):

From the Gospel According to John 20:1-9

On the first day of the week,

Mary of Magdala came to the tomb early in the morning,

while it was still dark,

and saw the stone removed from the tomb.

So she ran and went to Simon Peter

and to the other disciple whom Jesus loved, and told them,

"They have taken the Lord from the tomb,

and we don't know where they put him."

So Peter and the other disciple went out and came to the tomb.

They both ran, but the other disciple ran faster than Peter

and arrived at the tomb first;

he bent down and saw the burial cloths there, but did not go in.

When Simon Peter arrived after him,

he went into the tomb and saw the burial cloths there,

and the cloth that had covered his head,

not with the burial cloths but rolled up in a separate place.

Then the other disciple also went in,

the one who had arrived at the tomb first,

and he saw and believed.

For they did not yet understand the Scripture

that he had to rise from the dead.

Above, the exterior of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, as seen on another postcard from the 1950s; below—without which no such posting may be considered “complete”, the Chapel of the Ascension on the Mount of Olives, which

is located on a site believed since the Byzantine period to be the earthly spot where Jesus ascended into Heaven after his Resurrection. It houses a slab of stone believed to contain one of his footprints.

Needless to say, the postcards from “Jordan” contain “more” postcards from the site (the above one is from the “Jerusalem” stack), first a slightly different perspective…

…and, of course, I’m almost tempted to write, also a postcard of what’s referred to as “Ascension Rock”:

The edicule surrounds a stone slab called the “Ascension Rock”. It is said to contain the right footprint of Christ, while the section bearing the left footprint was taken to the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Middle Ages. The faithful believe that the impression was made as Jesus ascended into Heaven and is venerated as the last point on earth touched by the incarnate Christ.

From the Gospel According to Mark 16:1-7

On entering the tomb they saw a young man

sitting on the right side, clothed in a white robe,

and they were utterly amazed.

He said to them, “Do not be amazed!

You seek Jesus of Nazareth, the crucified.

He has been raised; he is not here.”

Nota bene: I’ve been using the USCCB’s readings from Easter Service.

What else remains to say today? I wish you all, my dear readers, a peaceful, blessed, and, above all, contemplative Easter 2025.

Thank you for reading and subscribing, and may peace be with you.