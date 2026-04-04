Happy Easter, Dear Readers
And a selection of some of my favourite postcards from Norway
Prelim: sadly, I’m a wee bit short on time, hence a repost from two years ago—has it really been that long ago?—to wish you all: Happy Easter!
I think the following few postcards are a nice way of saying Happy Easter!
Do note that virtually no-one knows much about them; there’s now a new two-vol. History of the Sámi People (orig. Samens Historie, see here for part 1 until 1750 and here for part 2 from 1750-2010). My colleagues are currently working on getting it published in an English translation. There’s also a quite interesting entry on Wikipedia.
Without much further ado, here we go.
Happy Easter, lest I forget.
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Fröhliche Ostern Ihnen und Ihrer Familie! Helfen Eure Schafe beim Ostereiersuchen mit? Dankeschön, für die wundervollen Bilder und wissenswerten Informationen. Herzliche Grüße aus dem heute sehr warmen, sonnigen Telfs in Tirol.
Happy Easter! Always such a joy to share your treasures!
Yes! He is Risen!