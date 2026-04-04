Prelim: sadly, I’m a wee bit short on time, hence a repost from two years ago—has it really been that long ago?—to wish you all: Happy Easter!

I think the following few postcards are a nice way of saying Happy Easter!

Do note that virtually no-one knows much about them; there’s now a new two-vol. History of the Sámi People (orig. Samens Historie, see here for part 1 until 1750 and here for part 2 from 1750-2010). My colleagues are currently working on getting it published in an English translation. There’s also a quite interesting entry on Wikipedia.

Without much further ado, here we go.

Undated postcard from around 1970, with the description on the reverse reading: “Sámi children with a Sámi cradle”.

Similarly undated, the caption on the reverse merely reads: “Sámi people on a river”.

Caption: “After the wedding ceremony”.

“An old man”, but see also the reverse below.

Happy Easter, lest I forget.