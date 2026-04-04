The Erich Sonntag Postcard Collection

The Erich Sonntag Postcard Collection

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Tatjana Nozka's avatar
Tatjana Nozka
1d

Fröhliche Ostern Ihnen und Ihrer Familie! Helfen Eure Schafe beim Ostereiersuchen mit? Dankeschön, für die wundervollen Bilder und wissenswerten Informationen. Herzliche Grüße aus dem heute sehr warmen, sonnigen Telfs in Tirol.

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Theresa Connelly's avatar
Theresa Connelly
2d

Happy Easter! Always such a joy to share your treasures!

Yes! He is Risen!

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