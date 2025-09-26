This is but a brief follow-up to the last posting about Prague, Czechoslovakia, in a series of photographs from sometime between November 1918 and 1947:

I have now sent my picture postcard reply to my friend Petr Wohlmuth, and while it will not help his aim of getting closer to fulfilment of his Quest252, I suppose he’s never heard of my neck-of-the-woods either.

As a way of thanking people for postcards, I see if I can find some from “their” places, and I did find a (proverbial) ton from Prague, but I was mesmerised by the old photographs—no worries, I’ll do a dedicated “Golden Age” of postcards-themed Prague posting before too long—but I’d like to share these images first as Petr reacted to them in the following way:

Those old postcards of Prague: oh wow, Prague before mass tourism! Love them!

And in that spirit, let’s check out some Cold War-era photographs—in full colour—together, shall we?

Above, Wenceslas Square, of Václavské náměstí,

one of the main city squares and the centre of the business and cultural communities in the New Town of Prague, Czech Republic. Many historical events occurred there, and it is a traditional setting for demonstrations, celebrations, and other public gatherings. It is also the place with the busiest pedestrian traffic in the whole country.[1] The square is named after Saint Wenceslas, the patron saint of Bohemia… Formerly known as Koňský trh or Rossmarkt[3] (Horse Market), for its periodic accommodation of horse markets during the Middle Ages, it was renamed Svatováclavské náměstí (English: Saint Wenceslas square) in 1848 on the proposal of Karel Havlíček Borovský.

The picture was taken with the National Museum, or Národní muzeum, in the back.

I suppose you gathered who the equestrian is, don’t you?

This is “the Metropolitan Cathedral of Saints Vitus, Wenceslaus and Adalbert (Czech: metropolitní katedrála svatého Víta, Václava a Vojtěcha)” is a Catholic metropolitan cathedral in Prague, and the seat of the Archbishop of Prague”. As per Wikipedia,

this cathedral is a prominent example of Gothic architecture, and is the largest and most important church in the country. Located within Prague Castle and containing the tombs of many Bohemian kings and Holy Roman Emperors, the cathedral is under the ownership of the Czech government as part of the Prague Castle complex.[1]

So far, we’ve covered two of the main tourist sites, and I’ll add a third one—the city’s Old Town Square, or Staroměstské náměstí:

The square features buildings belonging to various architectural styles, including the Gothic Church of Our Lady before Týn [seen above in the background], which has been the main church of this part of the city since the 14th century. Its characteristic towers are 80 m high. The Baroque St. Nicholas Church is another church located in the square.

What is seen quite prominently, albeit from a rather unfortunate angle, is the following:

Prague Orloj is a medieval astronomical clock mounted on the Old Town Hall. The clock was first installed in 1410, making it the third-oldest astronomical clock in the world and the oldest one still in operation. The tower of the Old Town Hall is open to the public and offers panoramic views of the Old Town.

And lest I forget it, that above snapshot is virtually identical to this image I found on Wikipedia.

Prague, though, has so much more to offer, so let’s move on, shall we?

Have you ever heard of…the Loreta site?

Loreta is a pilgrimage destination in Hradčany, a district of Prague, Czech Republic. It consists of a cloister, the church of the Lord’s Birth, the Santa Casa and a clock tower with a famous chime.

Construction started in 1626 and the Holy Hut was blessed on 25 March 1631. The architect was the Italian Giovanni Orsi, and the project was financed by Kateřina Benigna, a noblewoman of the Lobkowicz family. Fifty years later the place of pilgrimage was surrounded by cloisters, to which an upper storey was added after 1740 by Kilián Ignác Dientzenhofer.[1] The baroque facade was designed by the architects Christoph Dientzenhofer and Kilian Ignaz Dientzenhofer, and added at the beginning of the 18th century.

Needless to say, no trip to Prague could ever be complete without a visit to the Church of Saint Nicholas (Kostel svatého Mikuláše), which

is a Baroque church in the Lesser Town of Prague. It was built between 1704 and 1755 on the site where formerly a Gothicchurch from the 13th century stood, which was also dedicated to Saint Nicholas. It has been described as the greatest example of Prague Baroque.[1][2]

Finally, let’s consider the Powder Tower or Powder Gate (Prašná brána),

Oh, by the way, “despite its name the Powder Tower was never used to store gunpowder”, notes Wikipedia. Speaking of the tower, its German Wikipedia entry further notes:

Josef Mocker restored [sic] it between 1875 and 1886 in the neo-Gothic style, modelled on the Old Town Bridge Tower, adding most of the interior fittings himself.

And this is what the Powder Tower looked like before that “renovation”:

Thus concludes, at least for the time being, our little sojourn on the banks of the Vltava; of course, we’ll revisit Prague before too long but for now, we must move on…