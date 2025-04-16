As the term winds down, I’d like to post some postcards from England, specifically, William Shakespeare’s birthplace, Stratford-upon-Avon. Having, sadly, never been there myself (yet), here’s what’s to know about it (via Wikipedia; references omitted):

Commonly known as Stratford, is a market town and civil parish in the Stratford-on-Avon district, in the county of Warwickshire, in the West Midlands region of England. It is situated on the River Avon, 91 miles (146 km) north-west of London, 22 miles (35 km) south-east of Birmingham and 8 miles (13 km) south-west of Warwick. The town is the southernmost point of the Arden area at the northern extremity of the Cotswolds. At the 2021 British census Stratford had a population of 30,495.

When I went to Copenhagen last year—click here for some black-and-white postcards—I had the pleasure of doing so (in the context of a postgraduate summer school) in the company of my dear colleague Prof. Tiffany Stern, director of the U of Birmingham’s Shakespeare Institute (located in Stratford) and generally one of the nicest people you could ever meet in academia (personal opinion here). Tiffany also boasts what must count as a, if not the, top contender for the most awesome academic job description: she is Professor of Shakespeare (I mean: how cool is this?) and Early Modern Drama.

Long story short, I also supervise an undergraduate student who is analysing select Shakespeare dramas with respect to witchcraft and the like, hence I also promised to scan these postcards for her. And that means I’ll now share them with you, too.

The above postcard is the one of today’s specimens that was never mailed. Do note that it does show the most important aspects of Stratford’s pictorial canon (Bildkanon), most notably in terms of what is not shown: Shakespeare’s birthplace, which is shown in greater detail—as if “zoomed in” on the below postcard mailed in 1969:

As regards the top-right image in the first postcard—“the church and river [Avon] from Memorial Theatre”—is also available on the below postcard, which was mailed but there’s sadly not discernible date:

Finally, here’s a more recent composite postcard (mailed in 1967) showing not only Shakespeare’s birthplace but also Anne Hathaway’s Cottage (double-check again with the first postcard), as well as Hall’s Croft and Mary Arden’s House:

So, time to brush up on your Shakespeare, then, and enjoy the prose!