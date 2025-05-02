Hong Kong, 1963 to 1983
Oh my, shall we stay on the subject of places that continue to exist, albeit in totally different forms?
One of the stranger things the Erich Sonntag Postcard Collection does is—it induces a sense of marvel, not merely as regards places that I’ve never been to (e.g., Hong Kong) but also in terms of how far removed in time the images on these postcards seem.
Today’s posting is no different, and I’m quite sure you’ll appreciate the magnitude of the preceding paragraph in ways that relate to the previous posting about Michigan, albeit on a very different level:
“Hong Kong Peak Tramway”, this one reads, and while it was mailed, I can’t read the date. Its backside, though, contains the following text:
It is a totally different world one encounters here.
Below, a composite picture postcard mailed in May 1983
Speaking of street views before Google, well, there is also this “market existing in the open in Kowloon”, mailed in 1964:
And, of course, Henessey Road, seen on a postcard mailed in 1983:
And Kai Tak Airport, as seen on the below postcard mailed in 1965:
Finally, “village women outside Kathing Walled City”, mailed in 1980:
I’m very much tempted to add screenshots from Google Earth or the like, but I suppose that would be too much (and distract you). So, do enjoy these postcards from a bygone time.
I lived in HK from 95-97, arriving June at Kai Tak, where there was an overshot plane in the water. I was fascinated by bamboo scaffolding used in construction as well as washing line poles from apartmemt blocks. The wet markets are the traditional fresh food places, hens, fish, killed to order. Very expensive place to live. Came home after the handover from the new airport. Summers very hot, humid with regular typhoons.
I visited HK a while back. It is quite the place - really beautiful in parts. I had a fun time riding the super long escalator haha.