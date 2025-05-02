One of the stranger things the Erich Sonntag Postcard Collection does is—it induces a sense of marvel, not merely as regards places that I’ve never been to (e.g., Hong Kong) but also in terms of how far removed in time the images on these postcards seem.

Today’s posting is no different, and I’m quite sure you’ll appreciate the magnitude of the preceding paragraph in ways that relate to the previous posting about Michigan, albeit on a very different level:

“Hong Kong Peak Tramway”, this one reads, and while it was mailed, I can’t read the date. Its backside, though, contains the following text:

It is a totally different world one encounters here.

Below, a composite picture postcard mailed in May 1983

Speaking of street views before Google, well, there is also this “market existing in the open in Kowloon”, mailed in 1964:

And, of course, Henessey Road, seen on a postcard mailed in 1983:

And Kai Tak Airport, as seen on the below postcard mailed in 1965:

Finally, “village women outside Kathing Walled City”, mailed in 1980:

I’m very much tempted to add screenshots from Google Earth or the like, but I suppose that would be too much (and distract you). So, do enjoy these postcards from a bygone time.