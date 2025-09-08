Dear readers, specifically reader C.!

When I walked into the department’s mail room last week, I found a small, B6-format-sized envelope. When I opened it, I found this beauty:

The caption reads: “well-preserved ensemble, well worth a visit: Schiefes Haus [trans. crooked house, to the left], City Hall, and Kanzleitor [Chancellery Gate].

Thank you, C., for sending me this beauty!

More About Idstein, Germany

Having admittedly never heard of Idstein, I looked up the place on Wikipedia:

Idstein is a town of about 25,000 inhabitants in the Rheingau-Taunus-Kreis in the Regierungsbezirk of Darmstadt in Hesse, Germany. Because of its well preserved historical Altstadt (Old Town) it is part of the Deutsche Fachwerkstraße (German Timber-Frame Road), connecting towns with fine fachwerk buildings and houses.[3]

Above, King Adolf Square is shown, replete with the town’s Rathaus (city hall), the entrance to the castle (on the right-hand side), and the Hexenturm, or Witches’ Tower (which is the round tower in the background).

That Witches’ Tower, by the way, has its own Wikipedia entry (albeit in German “only”), and it has some more information:

The approximately 42-meter-high Witches’ Tower, the landmark of the town of Idstein, is the keep of Idstein Castle, which has been structurally altered several times and was designed as a butter churn tower [I’ve added this link in case you’re wondering about my translation here: it’s a thing, and mediaeval castle buffs know]. Due to its prominent location and height, it dominates the Idstein townscape.

By the way, the name Hexenturm, or Witches’ Tower, has a specific meaning (again, if you’re a castle buff, you know):

Witch tower or Witches’ Tower (German: Hexenturm) is a common name or description in English and other European languages for a tower that was part of a medieval town wall or castle, often used as a prison or dungeon… The name is derived from the period of witch trials. Many of these towers were used [citation needed] to incarcerate those suspected or found guilty of witchcraft.

Idstein in the ESPC

Needless to say, I went rummaging through the Erich Sonntag Postcard Collection to see if, by chance, my grandfather had collected a postcard from Idstein—and, lo and behold, it wasn’t one but three:

First up, the Rathaus (on the left with house no. 128 and the year 1937 on the façade) and the Chancellery Gate; note the Hexenturm in the background; this beauty was mailed in the 1950s.

Next up, the so-called Toepferhaus, erected in 1620, as seen here on a postcard mailed in 1981. Amazingly, it has its very own (German) Wikipedia entry:

The Höerhof—also known locally as the Toepferhaus—was built between 1620 and 1626 by the castle architect Henrich Heer. It served, among other things, as a hunting lodge and forestry office. The painter Ernst Toepfer lived here from 1911 to 1955. Today, the Höerhof houses a multi-award-winning, stylish hotel and restaurant with an idyllic courtyard. It is one of the most magnificent Fachwerk buildings in Idstein. The building complex is now located at Obergasse 26. At the time of its construction, it was located directly next to the Obertor, the southern gate of Idstein’s city wall. It is divided into four wings enclosing an inner courtyard. It is a half-timbered building in the Renaissance style, which received an award for its façade design in 1993. The layout of the buildings corresponds to that of a Franconian-Central German farmstead.

Finally for this posting, here’s the Löwenbrunnen, or Lion’s Well, as seen on a postcard mailed in 1976; if you scrolled back to the black-and-white postcard from the 1950s, the Lion’s Well can be perceived (seen) in the bottom-right corner of the postcard.

So, to wrap up this one, thank you kindly, dear reader C., for thinking of me and sending such a lovely postcard!

I do hope you’ll enjoy this particular posting, perhaps a tad more than the other ones.

In addition, I’ll merely state, for the record, that I’m mailing the scanned cards separately—and since you sent a letter with your home address, I’m returning the favour.