The Erich Sonntag Postcard Collection

The Erich Sonntag Postcard Collection

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bandit's avatar
Bandit
18h

I definitely won't try to change your mind about our ugly architecture.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Stephan Sander-Faes
Candy's avatar
Candy
10h

Agree. Used to be an acknowledgment that the people’s money was being used for construction, and the people should be able to look at it and say, yep, good job.

That world is gone

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Stephan Sander-Faes
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Stephan Sander-Faes
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture