I’ll be interrupting the socialist-realist images from North Korea as I found a bunch of (admittedly better-looking) Art Nouveau, or Jugendstil, themed postcards from Vienna, Austria. As per Wikipedia’s entry, this is what we’re talking about:

It was the German and Austrian counterpart of Art Nouveau. The members of the movement were reacting against the historicism and neo-classicism of the official art and architecture academies. It took its name from the art journal Jugend, founded by the German artist Georg Hirth. It was especially active in the graphic arts and interior decoration.[2] Its major centers of activity were Munich, Vienna and Weimar and the Darmstadt Artists’ Colony founded in Darmstadt in 1901.

Below are six postcards from the same series by Flora Druck & Print, formerly Fleischmann & Jaeger, from the mid-1970s:

I suppose it’s fitting and appropriate to open this posting with an image of the Secession:

The Secession Building (German: Secessionsgebäude) is a contemporary art exhibition hall in Vienna, Austria. It was completed in 1898 by Joseph Maria Olbrich as an architectural manifesto for the Vienna Secession,[1] a group of rebel artists that seceded from the long-established fine art institution… The building features the Beethoven Frieze by Gustav Klimt,[2] one of the most widely recognized artworks of Secession style…The building was financed by Karl Wittgenstein,[3] the father of Ludwig Wittgenstein. The motto of the Secessionist movement is written above the entrance of the pavilion: “To every age its art, to every art its freedom” (German: Der Zeit ihre Kunst. Der Kunst ihre Freiheit). Below this is a sculpture of three gorgons representing painting, sculpture, and architecture.

Next up, one of the equally famous—that is, among Jugendstil afficionados (like yours truly)—former Vienna headquarters of the Austrian Postal Savings Bank, or Österreichische Postsparkasse,

a famous building in Vienna, designed and built by the architect Otto Wagner. The building is regarded as an important work of the Vienna Secessionmovement, a branch of Art Nouveau. It was constructed between 1904 and 1906 using then completely new reinforced concrete, and was opened on 17 December 1906. An extension was added between 1910 and 1912… Up to eight stories high, the building occupies an entire city block. The façade is covered with square marble slabs and aluminium applications reminiscent of a money storage. Granite slabs are attached to the lower and upper levels. The rivets with which the marble cladding seems to be fixed to the wall are purely ornamental and articulate the facade.

The Naschmarkt “auf der Wieden”

First, a bit of information about the area (which is also next the Secession building):

The Naschmarkt is a popular fruit and vegetable market in Vienna. Located at the Wienzeile over the Wien River, it is about 1.5 kilometres (0.93 mi) long. Originally known as Aschenmarkt, it started to be called the Naschmarket around 1820.[1]

From the German-language entry Linke Wienzeile, we learn the following (my translation):

Throughout Vienna, the [eponymous] river flows almost entirely within a deep concrete channel constructed between 1895 and 1899. Its construction was carried out simultaneously with the Vienna Valley Line of the Vienna Stadtbahn, which runs along the river's right, southern bank at a low elevation. Otto Wagner, the architect of the Stadtbahn, advocated seizing the opportunity to vault the Wienfluss from Karlsplatz to Schönbrunn Palace, the emperor’s summer residence in the 13th district, and to build a grand boulevard. However, the vaulting was only realised over a 2.1 km stretch in the central city area and a small section near Margaretengürtel.

It was on that actually-built section that two particular Jugendstil gems are found:

The Linke Wienzeile Buildings are two apartment buildings in Vienna constructed by Otto Wagner in 1898-99 in the Vienna Secession style. They are both lavishly decorated with colorful tiles, sculpture and wrought iron. One house, at 40 Linke Wienzeile, has a facade covered with majolica, or glazed earthenware tiles in floral designs, is popularly known as the Majolica House.

The second, at 38 Linke Wienzeile, is called the Medallion House, for the bronze medallions on the facade. It also features sculpted angels on the roof.

Note the open-air market in the foreground—that used to be case a few decades ago (I remember this from my childhood); while the market is still there, it’s been quite heavily gentrified in recent decades—plus it’s way more, and increasingly upscale, eateries and bars now. Sic transit gloria mundi.

Here’s a view of the corner of the Linke Wienzeile 38 (same building as above), which shows the sculpted angels on the roof quite clearly:

Otto Wagner and the Stadtbahn

Before we get to the postcard, a few words about its artistic director are helpful:

Otto Koloman Wagner (13 July 1841 – 11 April 1918) was an Austrian architect, furniture designer and urban planner. He was a leading member of the Vienna Secession movement of architecture, founded in 1897, and the broader Art Nouveau movement. Many of his works are found in his native city of Vienna, and illustrate the rapid evolution of architecture during the period… In the 1890s, Wagner became increasingly interested in urban planning. Vienna was growing rapidly; it reached a population of 1,590,000 residents in 1898. In 1890, the city government decided to expand the urban transit system outwards to the new neighborhoods. In April 1894, Wagner was named artistic counselor for the new Stadtbahn and gradually was given responsibility for the design of the bridges, viaducts, and stations, including the elevators, signs, lighting, and decoration. Wagner hired seventy artists and designers for his transit stations, including two young designers who later became very prominent in the birth of modern architecture, Joseph Maria Olbrich and Josef Hoffmann.[15]

Shown below is the most notable of these Stadtbahn stations at Karlsplatz:

The buildings above ground on Karlsplatz are a well-known example of Jugendstil architecture. These buildings were included in The Vienna Secession, as they followed many of the artistic styles of that movement. They were designed by Otto Wagner, adviser to the Transport Commission in Vienna,[1] and Joseph Maria Olbrich and are, unlike the other Stadtbahn stations, made of a steel framework with marble slabs mounted on the exterior.[2] These stations allowed Otto Wagner to achieve his goal of creating two modern axes of architecture in a city that was becoming one of the most modern cities of its time.[1] These buildings went on to become the most modern monument of the modern city.[2]Architectural critic and poet Friedrich Achleitner commented on the Stadtbahn stations as follows “…In these two station buildings Wagner reached a highpoint of his dialectic (in his planning of the Stadtbahn) between function and poetry, construction and decoration, whereby a severe rationalism engages in competition with an almost Secessionist kind of decoration.” [3]

Call me old-fashioned or whatever, but our forebears used to design, with great care and expensive materials, amazing buildings, including in particular for such seemingly mundane purposes as light rail transportation hubs.

There’s simply no aesthetic comparison to more recent examples, such as subways in the rapidly modernising Chinese metropolises (e.g., here) or, what I actually find worse, the un-aesthetic “post-modern” stuff masquerading as artistic expression so often found in European and North American mass transit systems (see here for an illustrated guide).

Change my mind.