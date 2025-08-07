This is to follow-up on the last posting:

I’m under contract with Böhlau (an imprint of the Brill group) to provide a transcription of Hörweg’s very detailed—some 1,200 pages—diary, and I’ve published a few snippets from his account in my recent book, Crime, Enlightenment, and Punishment (Taylor & Francis, 2025), which you can read online here.

The below passages are from Chapter 5, but note that I’ve omitted the references.

In much the same way, Hörweg's account—and later commentary—about the war of 1809 against France reveals a much more variegated reconstruction of events, which, likely, had to do with very important people passing through Zwettl once more. Upon the lost battle outside Regensburg (23 April 1809), ‘the French tide washed once again over the whole of Austria’ he noted. Archduke Karl and his army failed to prevent Napoleon from advancing towards the capital, and ‘Napoleon reached Vienna as early as 9 May while…our army was still bivouacking at Zwettl, with the headquarter here in our Abbey, which hosted His Majesty the Emperor’ and other members of his retinue. ‘The army bivouacked on our fields, and glorious was the sight, wide and far, of the many thousands of campfires at night’ (9–10 May 1809). At the emperor's request, ‘we transferred 300 buckets [Eimer] of wine to the army, which he promised to repay—which did not happen until today in 1831, and it will never happen’, Hörweg continued his account. He then relates the fighting near Vienna: ‘On 22 June, Archduke Karl completely defeated [vollkommen geschlagen] the French near Ebersdorf, Albern, Aspern, and Eßling’, followed ‘five or six weeks later by the battle of Wagram, which, unfortunately for the Austrians, was lost, and the French then occupied the entire Viertel unter dem Manhartsberg’.

In greater detail, Hörweg then relates the impact of war on Zwettl Abbey, which ‘mainly came about in the guise of the loss of the wine cellars in Nußdorf that had contained over 6,000 Eimer of the finest Gebirgsweine’. These were ‘then partially transferred by the French to the Lobau islet, in part sold by infamous commissaries on the black market [unter der Hand verkauft]’. It is said, Hörweg relates, ‘that the French executed a few of these double-dealers’, adding his sigh, ‘alas, what good could that do us?’

The French Connection in Hörweg's Diary (1809)—the order to close the wine cellar; Zwettl Abbey, Stiftsarchiv, 3/60, pp. 12-13.

While the French tide came and went, it was by far not the main issue that interested Julius Hörweg. His extensive journal is very concerned with day-to-day matters related to Zwettl Abbey, ranging from oppressive ‘taxation’ to descriptions of the devastating consequences of inflation to his frequent recording of temperatures. In fact, even though Hörweg was elected abbot of Zwettl in 1834—which meant he then sat on the Prelates’ Bench in the Lower Austrian territorial diet—matters related to high politics appear only to a very small extent in his later diary, which remained firmly focussed on local matters from beginning to end. In 1810, for instance, ‘all our church and other silverware, including everything with precious stones, had to be handed over to the Aerarium’, by which is meant the property of the Habsburg dynasty. The subsequent lines, though, contain yet more evidence of the ambiguous character of the political system:

The state [sic] promised to reimburse us for the intrinsic value of these metals with obligations at 4 per cent interest, yet our losses are nonetheless very great, and it is very much a pity because of the many wonderful pieces of art and other silverware, because all was broken down and melted. Our silver was then transferred to Horn where our Father Ferdinand, cellarmaster, handed it over to the commissars.

As regards the devastating impact of the notoriously cash-strapped Vienna government monkeying with the money supply, there are several hints in the wanted notes: ‘on the night of 3–4 November 1813, a postal coach travelling on the road to Brünn [Brno, Czechia] was robbed by 5 males between Schrick and Hobersdorf’. Relieving a travelling merchant of several of his worldly possessions, the highwaymen also took ‘1 parcel with 318 fl. in bills, 2 letters containing 150 fl. each, 1 letter with 1,100 fl. therein, 1 parcel with 70 fl. (torn packaging), 5 imperial ducats, 3 Napoleon d'or, 1/2 Souverain d’or, and 30 fl. in silver currency’. In his diary, Hörweg provides running, if rather scathing, commentary about ‘prices’ (whose German equivalents, spelled ‘Preise’ or ‘Preiße’, appear on more than 60 occasions throughout his journal). Repeatedly, mention is made of the so-called Einlösungsscheine, a kind of paper money introduced to alleviate the fallout of the default of the Austrian Empire in the wake of the lost war of 1809. Introduced by imperial decree (fiat) on 15 March 1811, it replaced the Wiener Bancozettel (debt obligations issued by the de facto central bank) at 20 per cent of the latter's nominal value as of 1 February 1812. Then there were the so-called Anticipations-Scheine in denominations of 2, 5, 10, and 20 fl., which were issued, again by imperial decree, on 16 April 1813. These were secured by ‘anticipating [hence their name] part of the state income of 1814’, specifically by earmarking 8.33 per cent of projected property taxes (Grundsteuer); these state bonds were to be repaid over a period of 12 years. ‘Both forms of Austrian paper money’, noted Karl Rumler in 1849, ‘together with the copper Scheidemünze [i.e., a coin with a nominal value in excess of its intrinsic value], constitute the so-called Vienna currency [Wiener Währung] whose value in relation to the Conventions-Münze was subject to certain fluctuations until 7 May 1824’. The latter was the standardised silver currency in use across Central Europe since the mid-eighteenth century, and its main feature was the direct convertibility into fine ounces of silver. There were, furthermore, so-called Austrian Banknote (Österreichische Banknote), which were issued from 1 July 1816 onwards by the ‘privileged Austrian National Bank’ with nominal values of 1, 2, 5, 10, 100, 500, and 1,000 fl., which were ‘redeemable in specie’.

Given the multitude of fluctuating paper moneys, and the vagaries of war and peace, it is hardly surprising that references thereto appear throughout both the wanted notes of the 1810s and in Hörweg's diary. Hence the importance of the term ‘this year's’ (heurig) in his account of these years, and Hörweg mentions it frequently in relation to the listing of prices for staple goods, such as cereals, raw wool, foodstuffs, and beverages. Hörweg meticulously noted several currencies and their relative values, with most of the units of measurement for the sold goods expressed in both Conventions-Münzen (given as ‘CMz’) and the above-listed other monetary units of account (in fl. and kr.).

Julius Hörweg was a learned man of his time, and in his diary, there are also hundreds, if not thousands, of temperature measurements and other references to memorable weather events. Take, for instance, this recapitulation of his ‘general remarks’ about the year 1814:

Another bad year; both cereals and grains, as well as wine, turned out quite bad. According to the Vienna astronomical observations, it snowed 28 times, rained 98 times, and then there were 16 thunderstorms, 78 occurrences of fog, 1 storm, 1 hail-storm. Temperatures: greatest cold on 22 February = [-]13 degrees, greatest warmth on 11 July = 24 3/4 degrees.

Hörweg, of course, undertook his own measurements mainly in Zwettl but also in Vienna where he frequently travelled to upon his election as abbot. Every now and then, he also wrote down what he gathered from newspapers from what transpired abroad. The most telling such reference perhaps being his comment on the year without summer. On Christmas Eve, Hörweg wrote that ‘the year 1816 is one of the worst and least fruitful years. It rained more or less uninterruptedly this summer, and it was also cold.’ Corn and grain, he continued, ‘began to sprout in autumn, albeit rather thinly and especially in wet and shaded places’. Soon, ‘mildew [roter Mehltau] and blast [Brand]…compounded the dearth, as did heavy showers’. In all, Hörweg noted a reduction of agricultural production of about 50 per cent, which resulted in the abbey ‘extending a lot of money and grain to the impacted subjects’.

To reconnect with the main themes explored in this study, there are long and frequent commentaries on Hörweg’s acquaintances, fellow Cistercians, and anybody else he encountered. Very much like the wanted notes, these passages exhibit the conflation of behavioural aspects and outward appearance, of which I shall cite one particularly telling example from late 1810:

15 years ago, our peasants here wore jackets and legwear made of so-called Mischling—fabrics made of linen and wool in equal parts—with Haftl and Schließen [i.e., without buttons], shoes tied with Riemen [strap shoes]; now all clothes are made of cloth with silver buttons and buckles, boots à la mode, and everyone has a pocket watch where before there was none in the entire village. Women wore clothes of the coarsest wool and dark-printed linen; now [they wear] Kammertuch [Dutch linen], muslin, and silk. In the olden days, women wore round, flat, and black bonnets with a white kerchief; now bonnets made of velvet and silk, or embroidered with golden lace, etc. It is particularly the young womenfolk who comport themselves luxuriously. This afore-described want I remember very well, especially since I am barely 26 years old.

At this point, I’m stopping this—it’s merely to illustrate how Hörweg’s diary reads and what themes he deemed noteworthy. I’m currently in the mid-1820s, and I’ve learned so much about that interesting era.

