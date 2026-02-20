Kentucky as it Once Was
Another posting inspired by a postcard from a distant place I received from one of my colleagues (who's also into postcards: what else?)
A while ago, I received a postcard from a colleague in (drum roll) Kentucky, and while it took me a while to locate some postcards from there, well, here goes, I suppose:
Mailed in summer 2024, the above postcard is awesome—as is the text on the reverse:
Do take a moment to appreciate the care to find actual stamps and get the postcard stamped, too—which is something that’s quite hard to accomplish in this day and ago of automated nonsense.
And, without much further ado, here are all the four (!) postcards in Erich Sonntag’s collection that came from…Kentucky.
Two of these postcards show sights of Frankfort, Kentucky, notably the Church of the Good Shepherd, which kinda looks a wee bit different these days:
And then there’s the Kentucky State Capitol, seen here on a postcard from around 1970, I guess (there’s no discernible date on the above postcard, but it looks like from the 1940s or 1950s to me):
The other two postcards from Kentucky are both from Mammoth Cave National Park, which
encompasses portions of Mammoth Cave, the longest known cave system in the world. The park’s 52,007 acres (21,046 ha) are located primarily in Edmonson County, with small areas extending eastward into Hart and Barrencounties. The Green River runs through the park, with a tributarycalled the Nolin River feeding into the Green just inside the park.
The cave system has formally been known as the Mammoth–Flint Ridge Cave System since 1972, when a connection was discovered between Mammoth Cave and the even longer system under Flint Ridge to the north.[3] As of 2025, more than 426 miles (686 km) of passageways had been surveyed,[4][5] over 1.5 times longer than the second-longest cave system, Mexico‘s Sac Actununderwater cave.[6]
This is awesome, I had no clue about that massive cave system, and here are two postcards showing parts of its interior:
And then there’s this colourful postcard of the Onyx Colonnade from around 1970:
Finally, if you’re interested in this, here’s a flyer to Mammoth Cave Nat’l Park around the mid-20th century, i.e., shortly after it opened.
On that map, I noticed how close it is to Louisville and Cincinnati, and now I regret not having gone there when I attended a conference in the latter town back in 2012.
Sic transit gloria mundi, I suppose.
Plus—if you’re into such places (caves), please consider checking out Catherine’s Cave in Czechia:
A couple of those stamps look like old and valuable ones!
My kids would have liked those caves, but we didn’t know