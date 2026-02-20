A while ago, I received a postcard from a colleague in (drum roll) Kentucky, and while it took me a while to locate some postcards from there, well, here goes, I suppose:

Mailed in summer 2024, the above postcard is awesome—as is the text on the reverse:

Do take a moment to appreciate the care to find actual stamps and get the postcard stamped, too—which is something that’s quite hard to accomplish in this day and ago of automated nonsense.

And, without much further ado, here are all the four (!) postcards in Erich Sonntag’s collection that came from…Kentucky.

Two of these postcards show sights of Frankfort, Kentucky, notably the Church of the Good Shepherd, which kinda looks a wee bit different these days:

And then there’s the Kentucky State Capitol, seen here on a postcard from around 1970, I guess (there’s no discernible date on the above postcard, but it looks like from the 1940s or 1950s to me):

The other two postcards from Kentucky are both from Mammoth Cave National Park, which

This is awesome, I had no clue about that massive cave system, and here are two postcards showing parts of its interior:

And then there’s this colourful postcard of the Onyx Colonnade from around 1970:

Finally, if you’re interested in this, here’s a flyer to Mammoth Cave Nat’l Park around the mid-20th century, i.e., shortly after it opened.

On that map, I noticed how close it is to Louisville and Cincinnati, and now I regret not having gone there when I attended a conference in the latter town back in 2012.

Sic transit gloria mundi, I suppose.

Plus—if you’re into such places (caves), please consider checking out Catherine’s Cave in Czechia: