And just like that, we’ll travel to Poland half a century ago.

While looking at these and those postcards the other day, I came across a very nice series of picture postcards from Cold War-era Kraków, Poland.

As a personal aside, I so cherish my (grandfather’s) collection as I’ve been to many of the places Erich Sonntag has picture postcards from (although, given his deployment to the Eastern Front during the Second World War, he’s been to many more places I’ll never visit).

The postcards below and in the next posting were never mailed, but they form such a uniform corpus, I must share them with you.

Basic information about today’s sojourn comes from Wikipedia:

Kraków,[a][b] officially the Royal Capital City of Kraków,[c] is the second-largest and one of the oldest cities in Poland.[11] Situated on the Vistula River in Lesser Poland Voivodeship, the city has a population of 804,237 (2023), with approximately 8 million additional people living within a 100 km (62 mi) radius.[12] Kraków was the official capital of Poland until 1596[13] and has traditionally been one of the leading centres of Polish academic, cultural, and artistic life. Cited as one of Europe’s most beautiful cities,[14] its Old Town was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1978.

We’ll start our walk by entering through the fourteenth-century St Florian’s Gate (Brama Floriańska) and stroll casually across St Florian’s Street (ulica Floriańska),

one of the main streets in Kraków Old Town and one of the most famous promenades in the city.[2] The street forms part of the regular grid plan of Kraków Old Town, the merchants’ town that extends the medieval heart of the city, which was drawn up in 1257 after the destruction of the city during the first Mongol invasion of Poland of 1241.[3]

Walking down St Florian’s Street, we arrive on Kraków’s Main Market Square, which features the Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Kościół Wniebowzięcia Najświętszej Marii Panny), known colloquially as the St. Mary’s:

Built in the 14th century, its foundations date back to the early 13th century and serve as one of the best examples of Polish Gothic architecture. Standing 80 m (262 ft) tall, it is particularly famous for its wooden altarpiece carved by Veit Stoss (Wit Stwosz). Some of its monumental polychrome murals were designed by Poland's leading history painter, Jan Matejko (1838–1893).

As a curious aside, there’s also a marvellous tradition:

On every hour, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, a trumpet signal—called the Hejnał mariacki—is played from the top of the taller of Saint Mary's two towers. The plaintive tune breaks off in mid-stream, to commemorate a famous 13th-century trumpeter who was shot in the throat while sounding the alarm before a Mongol attack on the city.

This isn’t the place or the time to follow-up on the more recent origins of the bugle call, but I’ve copied some parts of it into the footnote for your edification.

From that spire, however, one has a fantastic view of The Kraków Cloth Hall, or Sukiennice, one of the city’s most recognisable monuments. Some claim it is the central feature of the main market square in Kraków’s Old Town:

Travelling merchants met there to discuss business and to barter. During its golden age in the 15th century, the hall was the source of a variety of exotic imports from the east—spices, silk, leather and wax—while Kraków itself exported textiles, lead, and salt from the Wieliczka Salt Mine. In the immediate vicinity of the hall, the Great Weigh House and the Small Weigh House existed until the 19th century. Other, similar cloth halls have existed in other Polish as well as other European cities such as in Ypres, Belgium; Braunschweig, and in Leeds, England.

If you’re ever in the area, do travel to the Wieliczka Salt Mine—they are a sight to behold.

Here’s another, more pedestrian, view of the Cloth Hall:

With the Cloth Hall at our back, let’s not forget to marvel at the Main Market Square (Rynek Główny) of the Old Town, which is

the principal urban space located at the center of the city. It dates back to the 13th century, and at 3.79 ha (9.4 acres) is sometimes called the largest medieval town square in Europe,[1][2] but Charles Square in Prague is two times larger.[3][4] The Main Square is a square space surrounded by historic townhouses (kamienice) and churches.

And here’s a a view of these historic townhouses:

So, having looked around the city centre, I suggest we’ll hitch a ride and head over to Kraków’s former Royal Castle-Palace Wawel, which will be our next stop…

…to be continued…