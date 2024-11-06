And now for something completely different (albeit also postcard-themed).

You know that I could go on for some time posting stuff from Central Europe (and I will once more before too long, no worries), but since winter is making itself felt in Norway, I long for warmer climes.

Hence, we’ll armchair-travel to the Tropics today, specifically, the Philippines.

Surprisingly, a few postcards from the Philippines arrived in Austria—and all of these specimens here were actually mailed in the 1970s.

And, finally, someone from Austria, of all places, also made it to the site of one of the flashpoints of the Japanese attack on the Philippines in 1941/42, namely the islet of Corregidor:

Shown here are “the remains of Mile Long Barracks”.

In tomorrow’s posting, I’ll take you to some other locations on the archipelago.