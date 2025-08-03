The Erich Sonntag Postcard Collection

The Erich Sonntag Postcard Collection

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ExcessDeathsAU's avatar
ExcessDeathsAU
14h

Ok this looks like a FASCINATING project. Great work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Stephan Sander-Faes and others
York Luethje's avatar
York Luethje
5h

Cistercians and cluniacensians. Lord have mercy. The only reason mankind ever lost faith was because nobody knew how to pronounce these names.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Stephan Sander-Faes
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture