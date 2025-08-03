As mentioned in the previous posting, these days I’m working towards publication of the diary of Julius Hörweg, a Cistercian monk and priest based in Stift Zwettl:

Julius Hörweg, born on June 8, 1784 in Vienna, was took his vows on 9 October 1805, made his vows on April 4, 1809, and became a priest in the same year. At the time of his election (June 4, 1834), he was parish administrator of Gross-Inzersdorf. He was elected (unanimously and in the first ballot) after the monastery, which had been under administration since the resignation of Abbot Berthold Gamerith in 1828 due to his poor financial situation, was again able to support a prelate. The newly elected priest received the blessing the day after the election, on June 5, 1834, from Field Bishop Michael Wagner, who was also the castle pastor and confessor to the emperor.

The above bio is from the online Cistercian Encyclopaedia, which I can highly recommend (in my translation).

I’m under contract with Böhlau (an imprint of the Brill group) to provide a transcription of Hörweg’s very detailed—some 1,200 pages—diary, and I’ve published a few snippets from his account in my recent book, Crime, Enlightenment, and Punishment (Taylor & Francis, 2025), which you can read online here.

The below passages are from Chapter 5, but note that I’ve omitted the references; the images, though, are from the Erich Sonntag Postcard Collection and aren’t in the book.

In his diary, Julius Hörweg relates several examples of the resulting trials and tribulations, mainly from Austria’s wars against Napoleon. His related journal entries commence in the aftermath of Napoleon’s victory near Ulm (16–19 October 1805). ‘Soon thereafter the victorious French armies fooded our beloved Austria’, Hörweg noted in November of that year, adding that ‘we thus found ourselves in the sad necessity to witness a French Streifcorps [light infantry] enter the City of Zwettl on 10 November’. The next day, on St Martin’s, Hörweg recorded their arrival ‘in our hallowed walls’ of Zwettl Abbey ‘where they immediately commandeered our roasted goose because several of these blue-clad gentlemen had arrived just in time for lunch’.

With first contact thus established, relations, although fairly cordial given the circumstances, quickly revealed the realities of military occupation. French General Klein, from his feld headquarter in the City of Zwettl, soon required fodder (oat, hay) for his horses and ‘450 rations of black and 150 rations of white bread’ from the abbey. Among the several staf ofcers visiting Zwettl Abbey was one ‘General Betrand, who was later hailed for his extraordinary and gracious comportment’, as Hörweg put it. This is the same man, Henri-Gatien Bertrand (1773–1844), who later accompanied Napoleon into exile on Elba and, ultimately, St Helena. This first encounter with the enemy was quite ambivalent:

In general, all French who came to us during the enemy invasion were very humane and gentle. Nor did we suffer much from the enemy this time, apart from a small camp, which we had to supply during the truce. Out of fear of the enemy’s arrival, we had hidden the [abbey’s] more precious treasures, and we also hid the better horses in the cellar under the novitiate building.

Hörweg himself noted that he ‘cannot, sadly, relate all that has happened in these turbulent times, because we novices had to remain very removed and hidden’. He nonetheless relates a few anecdotes, including the famous General (later Field Marshal) Nicolas Oudinot (1767–1847) who ‘requested two of our big English mastifs because he liked them so much that he took them with him to Paris’. Hörweg further noted that Abbot Aloys Pruckner (r. 1804–08) ‘had received from a French officer a golden coin, a real Roman [coin] showing the Emperor Justinian’. All these quotes relate Hörweg’s experiences in 1805, and in the next couple of years, he was hardly ever in Zwettl because, ‘from November 1806…through autumn 1809, I was in Heiligenkreuz [Abbey] to study theology’. His account, therefore, begins in earnest in 1809, and it is to Hörweg’s account of the War of the Fifth Coalition (1809) that we now turn.

Together with two other novices, Julius Hörweg returned to Zwettl in late March, and the three were ordained on Easter Monday 1809 (4 April). Well before the fighting returned to Austrian soil, though, ‘there occurred a certain inconvenience here in Zwettl Abbey’, Hörweg noted. On the orders of one General Ulrich, a Landwehr unit was mustered, and ‘because they were told on the spot that they were to ship out right away, the convened men refused and went home again’. Belying the later narrative of the ‘patriotic’ soldier gladly fighting for Emperor and Fatherland, here is a first-hand account of the experiences of ‘ordinary people’ drafted, once more, to fight someone else’s war. Thus Hörweg:

It was also hard to lead these simple, timid people away immediately, as most of them were standing there in their worst clothes, often without shoes, without a penny of money, and without having taken leave from their families.

The contrast to the later myth of ‘the departure of the Landwehr man’—epitomised by Johann Peter Kraft’s eponymous painting ‘Der Abschied des Landwehrmannes’ (1813)—could not be greater. We note, in passing, that while Kraft painted the scene out of his own desire, he was an artist and not a soldier. Favouring such war-themed paintings, after the Congress of Vienna (1814/15), the powers-that-be used these and others’ paintings to ‘bind the citizen [sic] to the fatherland in a sentimental and moralising fashion’, as Werner Telesko explains. In other words, the ruling elites who had ordered the common men into battle in the first place later celebrated their eventual victory by selectively pushing one narrative while, at the same time, omitting crucial context…

And here are two more postcards specimens from the ESPC:

Above, a combo postcard showing the Abbey, its cloister (Kreuzgang), the library (Bibliothek), and the fountain in the cloister. The postcard was mailed in 1958.

The below postcard is, sadly, undated, but I think it dates from before WW2.

