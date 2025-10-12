Meet the Kaiser--at his Home
A few postcards from the Interwar period showing the imperial apartments in Vienna's Hofburg
We’ll stay in Vienna one more moment, and in some ways, this is a follow-up to the below-linked posting:
Having “met” the Kaiser, I suppose we may as well have a look at his apartments, too?
That means—to stroll, however casually, through Vienna’s Hofburg (Wikipedia):
The Hofburg is the former principal imperial palace of the Habsburg dynasty in Austria. Located in the center of Vienna, it was built in the 13th century by Ottokar II of Bohemia and expanded several times afterwards. It also served as the imperial winter residence, as Schönbrunn Palace was the summer residence. Since 1946, it has been the official residence and workplace of the president of Austria…
The castle originally had a square outline, with four turrets, and was surrounded by a moat with a drawbridge at the entrance. These oldest sections of the castle today form the Swiss Court (Schweizerhof), where there are a gothic chapel (Burgkapelle), dating from the 15th century, and the treasury (or Schatzkammer), affiliated to the Kunsthistorisches Museum which holds, among other things, the imperial insignia of the Holy Roman Empire (Reichskleinodien) and of the Empire of Austria.
So, please come along through the the so-called Swiss Gate (Schweizertor), which is one of the few remaining “original” gates, seen here on a postcard from around the 1970s:
I do have some postcards showing the memorable outdoor sights, but this posting is—about the imperial apartments that are not as accessible as the yards.
The below postcards were never mailed, and they do hark back to the so-called Interwar Period, as identified by their reverse noting the “former” (orig. ehem.) imperial apartments:
Above, the dining hall in the “Stephen apartments”; below, the small audience hall in the Guest apartment:
Next up, the smoking room in the “Stephen apartments”, seen below:
Below the Large Audience Hall, or Großer Audienzsaal:
This is the ceremonial, or Hall of the Knights (Zeremonien- oder Rittersaal):
Lastly, the bedchamber of Empress Maria Theresa (r. 1740-80):
And to wrap up this posting, I’ll throw in another odd-shaped postcard showing a reconstruction of the Hofburg in the 16th century, seen here on a Correspondenz-Carte from before the First World War:
And that concludes, for the time being, our sojourn in Vienna.
We have to travel elsewhere next.
Magnificent! I can't even imagine what it must be like in person.
Two questions:
In the bedchamber of Maria Theresa, in the recess it looks like a statue or fountain. Did they have running water?
The post card of the 1558 palace-was that reproduced from a painting? A woodcutting?
And I love the Hall of the Knights