We’ll stay in Vienna one more moment, and in some ways, this is a follow-up to the below-linked posting:

Having “met” the Kaiser, I suppose we may as well have a look at his apartments, too?

That means—to stroll, however casually, through Vienna’s Hofburg (Wikipedia):

So, please come along through the the so-called Swiss Gate (Schweizertor), which is one of the few remaining “original” gates, seen here on a postcard from around the 1970s:

I do have some postcards showing the memorable outdoor sights, but this posting is—about the imperial apartments that are not as accessible as the yards.

The below postcards were never mailed, and they do hark back to the so-called Interwar Period, as identified by their reverse noting the “former” (orig. ehem.) imperial apartments:

Above, the dining hall in the “Stephen apartments”; below, the small audience hall in the Guest apartment:

Next up, the smoking room in the “Stephen apartments”, seen below:

Below the Large Audience Hall, or Großer Audienzsaal:

This is the ceremonial, or Hall of the Knights (Zeremonien- oder Rittersaal):

Lastly, the bedchamber of Empress Maria Theresa (r. 1740-80):

And to wrap up this posting, I’ll throw in another odd-shaped postcard showing a reconstruction of the Hofburg in the 16th century, seen here on a Correspondenz-Carte from before the First World War:

And that concludes, for the time being, our sojourn in Vienna.

We have to travel elsewhere next.