I would like to do something different today: mail some postcards to you, my dear readers, that show, well, you’ll see below—seemingly “random” places that, I’m quite certain, no longer exist, at least in the form shown below.

Behold, my dear readers, a few postcards from Michigan.

We’ll start with this beauty (also on sale for US$ 5.38 plus shipping here), and while there are three Holiday Inn hotels in Lansing, Michigan, and none of them looks like this one on that postcard mailed in October 1970.

Above, the “Welcome Hotel” (which I couldn’t find in Oscoda, Michigan), although the postcard was printed in 1956…

At least the statue of Hiawatha (“the world’s tallest Indian—50ft tall”) is still around in Ironwood, Michigan (see also this image on Google Maps). Also, don’t confuse it with the no-longer existing Hiawatha statue in Riverside Park in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Above, the Greyhound Bus Terminal of Detroit, which certainly doesn’t exist in this form anymore (the postcard was mailed in 1970), hence some “history” (Wikipedia):

In 1958, a new Greyhound bus terminal opened at 130 East Congress Street. The new terminal was designed by the Louisville, Kentucky–based firm Arrasmith & Tyler in the mid-century modern style, and included a 600 space parking facility on the roof. The terminal opened on December 16, 1958, after a three-day celebration. It was expected to serve 224 daily buses and 3 million passengers a year. By the 1980s however, the shine had worn off, and the facility had become rundown. It was purchased in 1989 for redevelopment as an office tower, leading Greyhound to search for a new location.

Speaking of Detroit,

“The new Detroit…the dominant feature of the Detroit skyline, the Renaissance Center, is shown here with the tools of commerce—freighters, railroad cars, and trucks in the foreground”

That much we learn from the reverse—and that the postcard, too, was mailed in 1985.

So, how do you like these postcards?