After a week of travel, I’m baaaaack—and so is the Erich Sonntag Postcard Collection.

I’ve been on a work-related trip to Vienna, Zwettl Abbey, and Prague, replete with meeting “my” Ph.D. candidate Janko Paunović, my fellow supervisor Professor José-Domingo Rodríguez, an expert in Roman Law. I also met many other legal historians, took a trip to Zwettl Abbey on Wednesday (got me some more nice manuscript sources), did a book launch in Prague on Thursday, and participated in a workshop on Byzantine and Post-Byzantine Roman Law traditions at the Law School on Friday before heading back home.

In-between meetings and other activities, I sadly didn’t find much time—but now I’m back in Norway, hence “regular” posting continues now.

Vienna’s Opernpassage

Today, I’ll take to you to a special place—underground Vienna’s rather famous Ringstraße. As per Wikipedia, this is what we’ll explore today (source):

The Opernpassage (Opera passage) in the Inner City of Vienna is a Grade II listed pedestrian underpass under the ring road (Ringstraße). It was opened in 1955, a day before the re-opening of the nearby Vienna State Opera. Designed by architect Adolf Hoch it has been a symbol of a modern spirit in architecture and urban planning. In the wake of the construction of the Karlsplatz station of the Vienna U-Bahn the Opernpassage was added to a network of underpasses spanning from the Secession Building to the eponymous Karlsplatz.

If you thought that places like these won’t be featured on vintage postcards, well, you’re in for a surprise.

You can perhaps now see why I used the term “mid-century modern” in the title—that kind of architecture and design used to be among the prime features of post-WW2 reconstruction in Austria (and elsewhere).

Both of the above postcards were actually mailed—in 1961.

So, what else is there to note?

Well, two things—as per Wikipedia’s piece still:

After more than 50 years the City of Vienna undertook a complete restoration of the structure, advised by the Federal Office for the Protection of Monuments in Austria. The passage was reopened on 17 September 2013, showing the original design of the round columns, the curved glass of the shop windows, and the chequerboard pattern of the floor.

And this is what the Opernpassage looks these days (but you’d have to imagine a lot of people criss-crossing the place as there’s two subway lines intersecting here):

For the picture credit—the photo was taken by Thomas Ledl—click here.

I suppose that the most telling sign of the changing times and mores is—the prominently visible CCTV camera.