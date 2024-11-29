I’ve been to Maribor, Slovenia, in the past couple of days—and it was very nice to be here. Streets are safe, there’s a lot of building and upgrading going on, but I noticed quite high prices, especially for gasoline, which is more expensive here than, say, in Norway.
Be that as it may, the strangest moment came when I casually strolled across the city’s main square, which features the unavoidable seasonal absurdity, incl. a rave DJ, Coca Cola Santa Clauses, and, believe it or not, not a single, well, Christmas-related thing.
It’s all booze, huts offering junk food, and vendors selling cheap plastic stuff. It was, frankly, unbelievable, but it’s also a testament to the ongoing hyper-materialisation of public “culture”.
I doubt I’ll ever get used to this kind of trivialisation and junk-ification of otherwise nice traditions.
Hence, I’ll post a few postcards from Cold War Maribor to overcome my irritation, and I hope you’ll like them, too.
Modern Maribor
Behold the main sights on these “Greetings from Maribor”, mailed in 1983:
In some ways, not a whole lot had changed from 1959, as the postcard below shows:
Of course, not everything about the late 1950s and early 1960s was as brightly coloured, as the below example also shows:
Yet the lasting impact of Socialist Yugoslavia is clearly visible, if only in greyscale:
Still, some sights never change, including the below postcard from around 1960s, which shows a view of the old town’s main square—it has now been fully renovated and look quite nice (once more):
With my best wishes from—right now—Amsterdam airport.
