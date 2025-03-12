As much as I would love to bore you all, dear readers, with more old photographs and diary excerpts from Erich Sonntag’s wartime service, there’s so much more to his vintage postcard collection—such as the below reproduced images from Montréal.

I mean—it would be really bad if we didn’t check out these images, too, eh? I mean, look at the sky, the (good-looking) cars, and the Montréal that once was. The longer I look at these picture postcards, the stronger I feel that they offer glimpses, however curated and superficial they may be, into a bygone world.

Above, a multi-picture postcard mailed in summer 1978; below, an unmailed specimen showing comparable multi-picture images of a different part of Montreal:

I do have some more from the series of the first postcard, such as the below examples:

If you, especially my dear Canada-based readers, aren’t a wee bit nostalgic, I don’t know what might induce these sentiments. Behold, below, the University of Montreal

And, finally, for this posting, a view of Montréal’s skyline in the late 1970s:

I do have a few postcards from the Expo 1976, but these buildings are so incredibly ugly, I’m very hesitant to post them (if you’d like to see them, too, please let me know).