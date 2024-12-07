More Images--and Greetings--from the Isle of Eternal Spring
More anti-winter sentiments from Madeira
And before we continue any further, a few more words about Madeira (from Wikipedia, but I’ve removed the references; emphases mine):
The archipelago includes the islands of Madeira, Porto Santo, and the Desertas, administered together with the separate archipelago of the Savage Islands. Roughly half of the population lives in Funchal. The region has political and administrative autonomy through the Administrative Political Statute of the Autonomous Region of Madeira provided for in the Portuguese Constitution. The region is an integral part of the European Union as an outermost region. Madeira generally has a mild/moderate subtropical climate with mediterranean summer droughts and winter rain. Many microclimates are found at different elevations.
Madeira, uninhabited at the time, was claimed by Portuguese sailors in the service of Prince Henry the Navigator in 1419 and settled after 1420. The archipelago is the first territorial discovery of the exploratory period of the Age of Discovery.
And having settled that issue, let’s have more vintage postcards!
Isle of Flowers and Eternal Spring
It looks like the “cover” image I used in the first part, but if you compare the postcards, they are not identical!
Below, Funchal as seen from the west:
Below, the main town of Funchal as seen from the east:
Granted, it looks like a more or less random tropical or Mediterranean place, but apparently it is also a place of tropical bathing spots—Porto Moniz, below.
Let’s Meet Some Locals, Shall We?
Mailed in 1964, a view of Funchal and some of its inhabitants wearing traditional garb.
A Sunset on Madeira
Over here in my neck of the woods, the sun just set (it’s a bit after 3 p.m. local time).
Enjoy!
The shoes! Real shoes, leather, good for the feet. Protection from the rough streets.
Thank you. It’s a beautiful place.
I grew up in an area with a lot of people who came over from Portugal. Mostly from the Azores
I was on Madeira once, a long time ago. Happy memory