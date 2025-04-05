For the first instalment, please click below:

We'll start indoor, though, in the renowned

Winter Riding School, built between 1729 and 1735. The hall of the Winter Riding School is mainly white with some beige and light grey. A portrait of Emperor Charles VI is located above the royal box and opposite the entrance (to which the riders always salute before they ride). The hall measures 55 by 18 metres (180 by 59 ft) and is 17 metres (56 ft) in height.

The portrait of Charles VI (r. 1711-40) is in the flurry background.

Below, this is what the entrance of the horses and riders looks like seen from the royal box:

Records show that a wooden riding arena was first commissioned in 1565, but it was not until 1729 that Emperor Charles VI commissioned the architect Joseph Emanuel Fischer von Erlach to build the white riding hall used today.

Upon entering the Winter Riding School, riders and horses present themselves:

Of course, these performances were kept going after 1918 and 1945:

Upon conclusion of the show, the riders bring “their” horses back across the street into the stables (which are located in a nice Renaissance custom-built building:

So, I hope you enjoyed these additional Lippizaner postcards.

