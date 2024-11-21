Yesterday was a wonderful day for me and the Erich Sonntag Postcard Collection: when I went to the mail room, I found two parcels with books that I’d written or contributed to.

So, this will be the first of two postings updating you about their contents, and I’m extremely happy to do so for two reasons: both relate to the Erich Sonntag Postcard Collection in very direct ways.

First up, I’m thrilled to announce that one of the two parcels contained several copies of my new book, available from McGill-Queen’s University Press (eBook coming soon).

I mention this briefly because in one of my early postings, I wrote about the picture postcard we used for the book jacket, and here’s the link in case you wish to see more images from Český Krumlov (Böhmisch Krumau):

So, this little posting has something to do with the Erich Sonntag Postcard Collection, and I’m very happy to spread that word:

And here is a picture of my book in all its glory on my kitchen table:

So, what else could you take away from this posting? Well, If you’re a scholar or writer and need some illustrations for a publication, please don’t hesitate to get in touch—I’m willing to share vintage postcards free of charge, with the only requirement being due acknowledgment like in the case of my book cover.

And here’s the vintage postcard that Heng Wee Tang used for my book cover:

Stay tuned, (much) “more” is coming soon!