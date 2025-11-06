A few weeks ago, my parents, ever-curious about their destinations, went to Albania. Having never been to that particular corner of Europe myself, I was delighted to find the below-reproduced souvenir in my mailbox (technically, the postcard was addressed to my daughters but “creatively repurposed” as a prop by myself):

Shown is the city of Berat at night, and here’s some information via Wikipedia:

So much for that—and now for the main course: a few more picture postcards from Albania, which I “found” in the Erich Sonntag Postcard Collection.

Needless to say, we’ll start with a postcard from—Berat, which, although never mailed, looks like it shows the otherwise tightly-controlled and reclusive country in the 1970s:

Albania has a very, very long history, and its inhabitants are very proud of their origins (whichever version one prefers). I’ll skip over most of its history before the mid-20th century; Albania only became an independent country shortly before the Frist World War, was drawn into that conflict, and under quite a lot of foreign influence until the Communist take-over in 1944/45.

The establishment of the People’s Republic of Albania under the leadership of Enver Hoxha was a significant epoch in modern Albanian history.[99] Hoxha’s regime embraced Marxist–Leninist ideologies and implemented authoritarian policies, including prohibition of religious practices, severe restrictions on travel, and abolition of private property rights.[100] It was also defined by a persistent pattern of purges, extensive repression, instances of betrayal, and hostility to external influences.[100] Any form of opposition or resistance to his rule was met with expeditious and severe consequences, such as internal exile, extended imprisonment, and execution.[100] The regime confronted a multitude of challenges, including widespread poverty, illiteracy, health crises and gender inequality.[98] In response, Hoxha initiated a modernisation initiative aimed at attaining economic and social liberation and transforming Albania into an industrial society.[98] The regime placed a high priority on the diversification of the economy through Soviet-style industrialisation, comprehensive infrastructure development such as the introduction of a transformative railway system, expansion of education and healthcare services, elimination of adult illiteracy, and targeted advancements in areas such as women’s rights.[101][102][103][104]

During the Cold War, Albania eventually sided with China (as opposed to the Soviet Union from the early 1960s onwards), and it was one of the most reclusive societies until the late 20th century. In addition,

Under Hoxha’s regime, Albania underwent a widespread campaign targeting religious clergy of various faiths, resulting in public persecution and executions, particularly targeting Muslims, Roman Catholics and Eastern Orthodox adherents.[89] In 1946, religious estates underwent nationalisation, coinciding with the closure or transformation of religious institutions into various other purposes.[89] This culminated in 1976, when Albania became the world’s first constitutionally atheist state.[106] Under this regime, citizens were forced to renounce their religious beliefs, adopt a secular way of life, and embrace socialist ideology.[89][106]

Here’s a view of Durrës,

Below, a postcard showing—Elbasan,

Next up, the city of Gjirokastër:

No visit to Albania, and no reference to its history either, may ever be complete without mentioning Gjergj Kastrioti (c. 1405-68), commonly known as Skanderbeg.

[He] was an Albanian nobleman and military leader who led the League of Lezhë in the Ottoman-Albanian Wars until his death. Skanderbeg is considered to be a major figure of medieval Albanian history and today is the national hero of Albania… Skanderbeg ranks high in the military history of that time as the most persistent—and ever-victorious—opponent of the Ottoman Empire during its heyday. The central folk hero of the Albanians, Skanderbeg became a central figure in the Albanian National Awakening of the 19th century. He is honored in modern Albania and is commemorated with many monuments and cultural works. Skanderbeg’s military skills presented a major obstacle to Ottoman expansion, and many in Western Europe considered him to be a model of Christian resistance against the Ottomans.

Here, his statue adorns the city of Krujë, seen below on another postcard:

Speaking of breath-taking beauty and must-visit sights, the Mesi Bridge surely meets these criteria, too:

Mesi Bridge is a bridge in the village of Mes,[2] about 5 km (3.1 miles) northeast of Shkodër, in northwestern Albania. It is a monument of Postribë culture, turning the site into a tourist attraction with a lot of visitors from all around the world. For foreigners the architecture of the bridge is intriguing with round slick stones and stone plates. The surrounding panorama gives the bridge an even more picturesque view.

It was built in the 18th century, around 1770, by Kara Mahmud Bushati, the local Ottoman pasha,[1] and spans the Kir River.[4]The building was divided in 2 phases where the first phase was only the middle arc and the arc near it and the second phase included the other 11 arches. The purpose was to connect the city of Shkodër with the city of Drisht and other cities of the northern side. It is 108 m (354 ft) long, 3.4 m (11 ft) meters wide, 12.5 m (41 ft) meters high with 13 arches, and is one of the longest examples of an Ottoman bridge in the region.[5] It was built as part of the road that goes up the Kir Valley, eventually to Pristina.[4] Today the bridge is at risk, having been damaged over time by devastating floods, which have resulted in floodwaters cutting away at the arches on the right side, causing cracking.

Speaking of Albania, I suppose the perfect way to wrap up this posting—is to take you to country’s capital city, Tirana, and specifically to Skanderbeg Square:

So much for our trip to Albania in the 1970s—I hope you enjoyed our sojourn.

