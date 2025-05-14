I’m working on something bigger, hence today’s posting will be but a few postcards with Wikipedia references in-between:

Located between the Mediterranean Sea and the Cévennes, the commune of Nîmes had an estimated population of 148,561 in 2019. Dubbed the most Roman city outside Italy, Nîmes has a rich history dating back to the Roman Empire when the city had a population of 50,000–60,000 and was the regional capital. Several famous monuments are in Nîmes, such as the Arena of Nîmes and the Maison Carrée. Because of this, Nîmes is often referred to as the “French Rome”.

We’ve recently discussed the Arena of Pula, Croatia, and this posting here is a continuation of our enquiry into all things Roman:

And thus—I present you the Arena of Nîmes:

Built around 100 AD, shortly after the Colosseum of Rome, it is one of the best-preserved Roman amphitheatres in the world. It is 133 metres (436 ft) long and 101 metres (331 ft) wide, with an arena measuring 68 by 38 metres (223 by 125 ft). The outer facade is 21 metres (69 ft) high with two storeys of 60 arcades. It is among the 20 largest Roman amphitheatres of the 400 in existence. In Roman times, the building could hold 24,000 spectators, who were spread over 34 tiers of terraces divided into four self-contained zones.

During Roman times, the Arena of Nîmes functioned as an arena where gladiators battled each other and wild animals. The advent of early medieval Christianity marked the end of these events, prompting the transformation of the amphitheater into a fortress and subsequently a walled town. The 19th century saw the restoration of the arena, accompanied by the removal of houses that had been constructed inside it. Today, the Arena of Nîmes is the site of two annual bullfights during the Feria de Nîmes, and it is also used for other public events like the reenactment of antiquity “The great Roman Games” and for concerts.

In that posting about the Roman ruins of Pula, we mentioned the Maison Carrée as well, and here’s what’s arguably the best-preserved Roman temple:

It is a mid-sized Augustan provincial temple of the Imperial cult, a caesareum. The Maison Carrée inspired the neoclassical Église de la Madeleine in Paris, St. Marcellinus Church in Rogalin, Poland, and in the United States the Virginia State Capitol, which was designed by Thomas Jefferson, who had a stucco model made of the Maison Carrée while he was minister to France in 1785.

In September 2023, the Maison Carrée of Nîmes was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

A third ancient site in Nîmes is the Sanctuaire de la Fontaine (English: Sanctuary of the Fountain):

A probable place of worship of the first human settlement around the source, this site is located today in the heart of the Jardins de la Fontaine. At the site of the original spring on which the city was founded, the fountain had a central role, since as a site of worship for the god Nemausus. Shortly before the beginning of our era, an altar was set dedicated to the worship of Augustus. As time went by, a veritable sanctuary dedicated to the imperial cult was set up around the fountain

This type of sanctuary is quite rare, especially since contrary to what one might imagine, it was not ordered by Augustus, but was probably built by the local populations in a show of gratitude for the favors granted to the city. The fact of installing this temple in an already religiously important place is of strong symbolic value.

And thus concludes our short trip to southern France—more postcards from elsewhere are coming soon.