The Erich Sonntag Postcard Collection

The Erich Sonntag Postcard Collection

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eva's avatar
Eva
27m

Beautiful thanks for sharing.

Far more modern but I remember cards in Sweden growing up (all our greetings cards were really postcards vs say in England where’s they are the folded write the message inside and use an envelope type) and by that I mean cards for occasions and holidays, often being shaped say in the form of an Easter bunny outline or a birthday cake. Very pretty.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bandit's avatar
Bandit
18m

🤔 Fascinating. Pretty, too.

My first thought was they'd have to be hand sorted and stamped. (U.S. Postal Service)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stephan Sander-Faes
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture