I’ve returned from the Bay of Kotor, which was very lovely, and I do harbour high hopes of returning to Montenegro before too long.

In the meantime, we’ve got some more things to attend to, and I’ll start by offering you the common knowledge about postcards sizes:

If you read the relevant entry on Wikipedia, the one thing one notices eventually is—there’s no mention of size (references omitted):

A postcard or post card is a piece of thick paper or thin cardboard, typically rectangular, intended for writing and mailing without an envelope. Non-rectangular shapes may also be used but are rare.

While not the issue today, I can tell you one thing: yes, most of them are rectangular, but they come in very many different sizes. As is often the case, the German Wikipedia entry is more specific (my translation; emphases added):

Initially, there were smaller formats (also known as small formats) for postcards. The 1878 Universal Postal Congress in Paris set an international maximum size of 14 cm × 9 cm, which was changed to 10.5 cm × 15 cm at the 1924 Universal Postal Congress. The DIN A6 format (often referred to as normal format in connection with postcards), which was similar to the format adopted in 1925, was introduced in Germany on 1 October 1927 and slowly became established in the 1930s and 1940s. Today, a length of 140 to 235 mm, a width of 90 to 125 mm and a basis weight of 150 to 500 g/m² are permitted in international circulation. Common formats are DIN A6, DIN A5 and DIN long.

Now you know. It’s also but a kind of approximation as many postcards in my possession are, well, of distinctively different sizes.

Today, however, I’d like to share some odd-ones, that is, “Non-rectangular shapes may also be used but are rare”.

And with that said, let’s go, I’d say.

Odd-Shaped Postcards from Cold War Austria

First up, two beauties from the East Tyrol (Osttirol, on the left) and the “beautiful Stubaital”, or Stubai Valley in the Tyrol. Also, please don’t ask me how to hold your computer to look at all these images.

Next up, two examples from Obertauern, Salzburg (left) and the Styrian town of Eisenerz (on the right):

Now, if you’re asking yourself—would one also write in circles on their reverse (which I’d consider doing, by the way), here’s the answer:

There is no single answer, as is so often the case with picture postcards.

Finally, not all these odd-shaped postcards are circular—behold these beauties from known winter resorts Ramsau am Dachstein, Styria (left), and the spa town Bad Kleinkirchheim in Carinthia (right).

Yet, I don’t with to conclude this posting with wintry sentiments, hence a few summer-themed postcards are in order:

Behold summer dreams from the Hochkönig, Salzburg (left), and the spa city of Villach, Carinthia (right).

And thus concludes our exploration of these odd-shaped postcards—stay tuned for our next trip (I’ll keep you posted).