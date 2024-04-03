Oh, Canada--A Tribute to the Pacific Northwest
Inspired by emails, I think you should see these postcards, too
Talk about serendipity. Again.
Two days ago, I received a lovely message from the woman who will copy-edit my book manuscript (I won’t give her name), who, although this is a business contact, added:
I love working on history monographs, so oddness and antiquation are okay with me.
As it happens, the copy-editor is based in Vancouver, Canada, and so I went to the box labelled “Amerika” and checked for picture postcards from British Columbia. After a few moments, I found some—and attached them hoping it would cheer her up and shared the URL of the Erich Sonntag Postcard Collection. Here’s (part) of her reply:
What an amazing project!! Some things from the Vancouver postcards are still exactly the same, and I think I (like everyone in BC) have a picture of myself in front of that glacier.
And since these picture postcards made at least one person halfway around the world a tad happier, I thought I’d share them with you, too.
Enjoy, if you will.
Beautiful postcards.
So much. First, hoodoos!
And how did you date the card from the glacier? Are those telegraph lines instead of telephone lines?
Why were they still censoring in ‘52?
I remember studying Vancouver totem poles in grammar school. They were the prettiest. There were totem poles from the same tribes in northern Washington state, so we must have been studying the northern west coast history.
Finally, those were the days when you could walk along the beach without being embarrassed by naked people Lol But it would have been hot under all those layers