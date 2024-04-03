Talk about serendipity. Again.

Two days ago, I received a lovely message from the woman who will copy-edit my book manuscript (I won’t give her name), who, although this is a business contact, added:

I love working on history monographs, so oddness and antiquation are okay with me.

As it happens, the copy-editor is based in Vancouver, Canada, and so I went to the box labelled “Amerika” and checked for picture postcards from British Columbia. After a few moments, I found some—and attached them hoping it would cheer her up and shared the URL of the Erich Sonntag Postcard Collection. Here’s (part) of her reply:

What an amazing project!! Some things from the Vancouver postcards are still exactly the same, and I think I (like everyone in BC) have a picture of myself in front of that glacier.

And since these picture postcards made at least one person halfway around the world a tad happier, I thought I’d share them with you, too.

Sent in 1952 to Austria, of all places, the stamp on the reverse (see below) reads “Allied Censorship Office” ( Alliierte Zensurstelle).

Undated, it shows a “panoramic view of Columbia Lake and Valley from the top of the spetacular HOODOOS at Dutch Creek”. Find out “more” about Hoodoos .

This one was mailed in 1932, in case you’re wondering.

Sadly, this beauty in Glacier National Park is undated, but I’d guesstimate its origins around WW1 or shortly thereafter.

Mailed in 1967 from Rogers Pass, I understand that this is a popular photo motif for many Canadians and tourists alike ever since. The summit dedication was placed there on 30 July 1962, as the reverse informs the reader.

Mailed in 1979, this one increases my wanderlust considerably.

Let’s close this out by showing these “Totem Poles in Stanley Part, Vancouver”, said to be “fantastic Indian carvings”. It was mailed in 1958, and they are still there .

Enjoy, if you will.