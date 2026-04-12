Old Danzig (today: Gdansk, Poland)
Located at the mouth of the Vistula river, a once-mighty Hanseatic city-republic is found…
For our recent sojourn to Old Königsberg—now: Kaliningrad—please see this posting:
Today, we’ll go to Danzig (Gdansk, Poland), on which you can see also here (Wikipedia).
Today, it looks almost like then (minus the swastika flag, of course).
Enjoy, if you will.
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I know we have talked about that crane before. It’s a museum now, right?
Any idea how much it would have lifted, or how much it weighs?