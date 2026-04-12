For our recent sojourn to Old Königsberg—now: Kaliningrad—please see this posting:

Today, we’ll go to Danzig (Gdansk, Poland), on which you can see also here (Wikipedia).

St Mary’s Cathedral, postcard mailed on 20 May 1923

St Mary’s, the Observatory, and City Hall, mailed 3 March 1944.

Europe’s largest mediaeval port crane, mailed on 15 Aug. 1941.

The Motława waterfront near the Krantor, written by my grand-aunt on 15 Aug. 1941.

Today, it looks almost like then (minus the swastika flag, of course).

Enjoy, if you will.