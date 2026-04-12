The Erich Sonntag Postcard Collection

The Erich Sonntag Postcard Collection

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Candy
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I know we have talked about that crane before. It’s a museum now, right?

Any idea how much it would have lifted, or how much it weighs?

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1 reply by Stephan Sander-Faes
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