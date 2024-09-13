Outside, temperatures are dropping quite fast this September: it’s 5 or 6 degrees Celsius during the days, with temps dropping to just above freezing temperature at night. During the past two crisp nights, the first snow arrived at the mountaintops in the valley in my neck of the woods.

Since weather forecasts are like that elsewhere, too, and perhaps also in your neck of the woods, here are a few picture postcards from warmer, subtropical Florida as it once was.

Old Florida

“On such roads we travelled some 700km across the country.” Mailed in 1930.

The postcard below was mailed in 1952—to my grand-aunt, if you can believe it.

And here’s a pier for speedboat rides—and manatee watching—in or near Homosassa Springs, FL, and although the postcard was mailed, it’s impossible to decipher when (I’m thinking late 1950s).

Finally for now, “fast action on the back stretch at Haleah Race Course” (unmailed):

I suspect the above picture postcard to be from the later 1970s, but it was never mailed so I don’t know.

I’ll post some beach picture postcards next—stay tuned!