After some twelve hours of travel from Bergen, I made it to my current abode in Maribor: two flights, airport bus transfer, a two-hour train ride, and, finally, a late-night 40-minute walk brought me to the hotel around 11 p.m.

I’ve actually enjoyed walking through the city centre late at night despite the travails of international travel, especially as many of the sights on the pre-WW1 postcards reproduced below are still there (there are also many more post-WW2 buildings of less renown, which I’ll show you in a second part).

Old Marburg

For those who wish to learn “more” about Marburg/Maribor, please consult the city’s official tourist portal or Wikipedia:

Above, another view of the city centre, with the Reichsbrücke (which adorns the first image) barely visible in the far-right corner of this image. Below, the city’s main square:

Finally for this instalment, the imposing Franciscan Basilica of Our Mother of Mercy:

I’ll take you on a tour through the Yugoslav period—stay tuned!