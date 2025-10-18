Today, I’d like to take you to one of these places I’ve never been (yet, I hope):

So much for the basic information conveyed by Wikipedia; I suppose we could all do with a few images, eh? If you’re not too much into history, skip the following paragraphs:

We’ll start off on the road to Assisi, and the above postcard shows yet another of the city’s landmarks: the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary of the Angels in Assisi:

The basilica was constructed in the Mannerist style between 1569 and 1679, enclosing the 9th-century little church, the Porziuncola, the most sacred place for the Franciscans. It was here that the young Francis of Assisi understood his vocation and renounced the world in order to live in poverty among the poor, and thus started the Franciscan movement.

Note the gigantic friary in the background of St Mary of the Angels; we’re getting closer now, with the below postcard—like the one above—having been mailed in the mid-1970s; as per its dedicated Wikipedia entry:

The Basilica of Saint Francis of Assisi (Basilica di San Francesco d’Assisi; Basilica Sancti Francisci Assisiensis) is the mother church of the Roman Catholic Order of Friars Minor Conventual in Assisi, a town in the Umbria region in central Italy, where Saint Francis was born and died. It is a papal minor basilica and one of the most important places of Christian pilgrimage in Italy. With its accompanying friary, Sacro Convento, the basilica is a distinctive landmark to those approaching Assisi. It has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2000.

It is obvious that the gigantic complex is a major landmark, and here’s some more information about it:

The basilica, which was begun in 1228, is built into the side of a hill and comprises two churches (known as the Upper Church and the Lower Church) and a crypt, where the remains of the saint are interred. The interior of the Upper Church is an important early example of the Gothic style in Italy. The Upper and Lower Churches are decorated with frescoes by numerous late medieval painters from the Roman and Tuscan schools, and include works by Cimabue, Giotto, Simone Martini, Pietro Lorenzetti, and possibly Pietro Cavallini. The range and quality of the works give the basilica a unique importance in demonstrating the outstanding development of Italian art of this period, especially if compared with the rest of Christian Europe.

Note the cool cars—they did look way better than today; and in case you’re wondering what the church looks like on the inside, well, behold the Upper Basilica’s interior:

This bright and spacious basilica consists of a single four-bay nave with cross-vaulted ceiling bordered with patterns of crosses and leaves, a transept and a polygonal apse. The four ribbed vaults are decorated alternately with golden stars on a blue background and paintings. The second vault is decorated with roundels with busts of Christ facing Saint Francis and the Virgin facing Saint John the Baptist. The entrance vault gives us the Four Latin Doctors of the Church: St Gregory facing St. Jerome and Saint Ambrose facing St. Augustine. These are ascribed to the Isaac Master. The choir has 102 wooden stalls with carvings and marquetry by Domenico Indovini (1501). In their centre, on a raised platform, stands the papal cathedra. The west end of the transept and the apse have been decorated with many frescoes by Cimabue and his workshop (starting in c. 1280). The magnificent Crucifixion, with Saint Francis on his knees at the foot of the Cross, stresses again the veneration of the Passion of Christ by Saint Francis.

Assisi is, of course, the birthplace and resting place of St. Francis whose remains are buried in the Crypt:

Halfway down the nave one can descend into the crypt via a double stairway. This burial place of Saint Francis was found in 1818. His remains had been hidden by Brother Elias to prevent the spread of his relics in medieval Europe, a story told by Jon M. Sweeney in The Enthusiast.[11] By order of Pope Pius VII a crypt was built under the lower basilica. It was designed by Pasquale Belli with precious marble in neo-classical style. But it was redesigned in bare stone in neo-Romanesque style by Ugo Tarchi between 1925 and 1932. The ancient stone coffin with iron ties is enshrined in an open space above the altar. In 1934 his most faithful brothers were entombed in the corners of the wall around the altar: Brother Rufino, Brother Angelo, Brother Masseo and Brother Leo. At the entrance of the crypt, an urn with the remains of Jacopa dei Settesoli was added to the crypt. This woman of Roman nobility, affectionately referred to as “Brother Jacoba”, was the most faithful friend and benefactress of Saint Francis. She was at his side in the Porziuncola at the hour of his death.

Here’s a postcard showing the crypt with St. Francis’ grave:

I hope you enjoyed this trip (so far), for we shall now depart Assisi, not so much in space but in time: black-and-white postcards coming up next—but before that, a postcard of the road to yet another site nearby:

The Eremo delle Carceri (”Sanctuary of Eremo delle Carceri”) is a hermitage complex located 791 metres (2,595 ft) above sea level[1]in a steep forest gorge upon Monte Subasio, in Umbria, in central Italy, four kilometers above Assisi.

Let that postcard fill in, metaphorically, for the road behind you (us)—and that part of this particular journey that’s yet ahead of you (us).