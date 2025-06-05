A brief announcement today, courtesy of my dear friend Andrea Gáldy of Collecting Central Europe:

Dear Friends and Colleagues,

Please join us on 1 July at 7pm CEST for the final event of the academic year when we hold a workshop on collections of picture postcards with presentations by Kenneth Andresen, University of Agder, Norway; Aneta Pavlenko, University of York; Petr Wohlmuth, Charles University Prague, Czechia and Stephan Sander-Faes, University of Bergen, Norway.

There will be four ten-minute presentations followed by q & a plus discussion.

For more information, please visit https://lnkd.in/dyYD5vM!

All are welcome but need to have a zoom account and register by using the following link: https://lnkd.in/dj3CeEgk

We look forward to welcoming you!

Andrea M. Gáldy, CCE