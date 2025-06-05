Picture Postcard Workshop, 1 July 2025
Courtesy of Andrea Gáldy and Collecting Central Europe, I'd like to invite you all to an online workshop about--vintage postcards, of course
A brief announcement today, courtesy of my dear friend Andrea Gáldy of Collecting Central Europe:
Dear Friends and Colleagues,
Please join us on 1 July at 7pm CEST for the final event of the academic year when we hold a workshop on collections of picture postcards with presentations by Kenneth Andresen, University of Agder, Norway; Aneta Pavlenko, University of York; Petr Wohlmuth, Charles University Prague, Czechia and Stephan Sander-Faes, University of Bergen, Norway.
There will be four ten-minute presentations followed by q & a plus discussion.
For more information, please visit https://lnkd.in/dyYD5vM!
All are welcome but need to have a zoom account and register by using the following link: https://lnkd.in/dj3CeEgk
We look forward to welcoming you!
Andrea M. Gáldy, CCE
So, if you’re up for a little bit of vintage picture postcard galore, save the date!
Also, I’ll throw in a bonus postcard:
See you on 1 July 2025, I hope!
Thanks for reading The Erich Sonntag Postcard Collection! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.